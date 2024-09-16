Two suspects arrest in Malaita Province

Police in Auki have arrested and charged two male suspects, aged 46 and 37, in relation to a burglary incident that occurred in Auki, Malaita Province, on 17 July 2024.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province Chief Superintendent Tex Tafoa says, “Suspects entered a C-Corps cocoa buying shed near the Auki main market and removed four 100 kg bags of dried cocoa beans worth $20,000.”

PPC Tafoa says, “The arrest of the two suspects was successful with the help of the community. Both suspects are charged with burglary contrary to section 299 of the penal code. They will appear in Auki Magistrates’ Court on 23 September 2024.

PPC Tafoa appeals to the communities and people within Auki township to refrain from such illegal activities, which tarnish the good reputation of the people in Auki.

Chief Superintendent Tafoa acknowledges the hard work done by the police in Auki and commends the community for their generous support in supplying information that led to the arrest of those suspects.

“Stealing from a company that supports local farmers and boosts the local economy will certainly impact our local farmers and communities. This behaviour must stop,” PPC Tafoa emphasizes.