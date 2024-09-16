China-Pacific Island Training Centre: A New Era for Policing in the Pacific as Minister Tanangada Attends Ceremony

Minister for Police National Security & Correctional Services (MPNSCS), Hon. Jimson Tanangada, has attended the ground-breaking ceremony of the China-Pacific Island Training Centre Complex (CPPTC) in Fuzhou, Fujian Police College, on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

This will allow Pacific Island countries to send in police officers to attend various training courses in China.

Minister Tanangada, when delivering his speech on behalf of the eight (8) Pacific island countries attending the ground-breaking ceremony, says this CPPTC will be a game changer for Pacific Island countries in that, if policing in the Pacific is ever to be practiced in a constitutionally unbiased and equitable manner, trainings should be inclusive of different aspects of discipline without any strings attached to it.

On this note, Minister Tanangada wishes to respectfully acknowledge the commitment and assistance of the Government of China through the Ministry of Public Security as well as the Fujian Police College for this milestone achievement of establishing the historical CPPTC.

“The establishment of this facility is a true testament to your contribution to provide a solution to the global security challenges of the day. Having a modernised training facility available to Pacific island countries to send our police officers for training will instil sustainable capability and capacity in our officers.”

He said Fujian Police College, which is hosting this CPPTC, adheres to the principle of open education and regularly conducts international academic cooperation in police science, inviting domestic and international police experts, scholars, and proficient professionals for lectures, exchanges, and training, providing a high-end platform for domestic and international law enforcement cooperation and research.

“In fact, the academy has long conducted law enforcement training and exchanges with dozens of countries and has achieved fruitful results. This in itself signifies the professionalism that the college will offer for the CPPTC. In fact, CPPTC will add sustainable values to the capacity and capability of police officers from the Pacific island countries.

Minister Tanangada said to fully aid our law enforcement agencies, let us collectively rise up and take advantage of this CPPTC and what it has in store for our countries’ benefit.