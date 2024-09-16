Solomon Islands look to enhance cooperation with China on Migration Management

With the ever-growing complexities affecting the global migration landscape, the Solomon Islands is looking forward to strengthening exchanges and cooperation with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on Migration Management.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industries, Labour, and Immigration, Riley Mesepitu highlighted this at a recent Sub-Forum on Migration Management and Cooperation in Suzhou City, Jiangsu Province, China.

Held on the theme “Development and Innovation of Migration Management in a Changing Environment”, the forum is aligned with the objectives established by the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration and the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Delivering the Solomon Islands keynote address at the forum, Mr. Mesepitu stressed that Immigration plays a vital role, which underpins the country’s trade, investment, travel facilitation, and border security.

The public safety and economic security of the country hinge on the continuous reforms and digital transformation initiatives undertaken by the Immigration Division in collaboration with national stakeholders and donor partners to advance and modernize immigration systems to align with international security standards and best practices.

Mesepitu informed the forum of the Solomon Islands’ four key pillars that guide its approach to effectively managing the complexities of modern migration.

These include the emphasis on organizational capacity building and reinforcing institutional capacity to ensure it is well-equipped to meet the challenges of contemporary migration.

The second pillar is the prioritization of investment, trade, and travel facilitation, streamlining processes to create and enhance economic opportunities.

Third, is the focus on security governance, implementing robust measures to safeguard national borders and uphold national security and the fourth pillar is engaging in multilateral cooperation, collaborating closely with regional and international partners to address shared challenges.

As part of this rapidly changing environment, the Solomon Islands have constantly engaged with international and regional bodies in various forums to modernize migration policies. This is in response to new realities and changes in migration risks and challenges.

Ongoing immigration reform is a vital component of the Government’s strategic objectives including a comprehensive legislative review and consultations on current immigration laws.

This reform is designed to enhance border security and protection through legislation that supports trade, investment, foreign employment, and migration.

The new immigration framework will address emerging global challenges, including human trafficking, people smuggling, and the protection of refugees and asylum seekers.

In addition to these legislative changes, the government is expanding Passport Services by decentralizing operations to provincial centers and international missions. This expansion aims to better serve citizens both domestically and abroad.

Furthermore, the introduction of a biometric passport system will significantly improve the security and efficiency of immigration services.

