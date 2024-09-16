Army Reserve warrant officer profile: The inspiring journey of CW4 Andy T. Knote

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Andy T. Knote, a warrant officer career management officer at Fort Knox, Kentucky, exemplifies the dedication, leadership and technical expertise that define the U.S. Army Reserve. With over three decades of service, Knote’s career reflects a commitment to both his professional duties and personal passions.

Enlisting in 1991, Knote embarked on a journey through various key roles, from network operations warrant to joint systems manager. His technical proficiency is bolstered by a Master of Science in cybersecurity policy and advanced certifications, including Cisco Certified Network Security professional.

Driven by a passion for problem-solving and leadership, Knote transitioned to the warrant officer path, a decision he encourages for NCOs who excel in their technical fields and enjoy teaching others.

Beyond his technical roles, Knote is deeply committed to marksmanship. As a member of the U.S. Army Reserve Competitive Marksmanship Program, he competes and mentors Soldiers and civilians alike. His volunteer work with the USA Shooting youth Marksmanship Program further underscores his dedication to developing future marksmen.

Knote emphasizes that successful marksmanship requires patience, discipline, and the ability to remain calm under pressure, qualities he instills in his mentees to prepare them for both competition and combat scenarios.

Knote’s dedication extends to his personal life, where he and his wife, Ana, a retired USAR officer, share a love for the outdoors. Together, they enjoy traveling, backpacking, camping, hiking, and kayaking, and they maintain a large garden while raising chickens. Their son, Thomas, is a high school counselor and head wrestling coach in New Jersey, continuing the family’s legacy of service and leadership.

As Knote continues his role as a Warrant Officer Career Management Officer, his impact on the Army Reserve and the Soldiers he mentors will only grow. His career is a testament to the power of dedication, perseverance and a commitment to both personal and professional development.

Question: Your career has uniquely combined technical expertise in network operations with a passion for competitive marksmanship. How have these dual roles influenced your leadership style and approach to soldier development?

Knote: The hardest thing to overcome is our own egos. If ego is in the way, you won't grow or improve beyond your current skill level, whether in shooting or in your career. Being comfortable with discomfort is a skill that takes practice. As a shooter, I learn the most when I admit, "This is new to me, please teach me." That’s when I know what and how to train. As a Warrant Officer, it's crucial to be open to learning from anyone with knowledge. No Warrant Officer knows everything, so it's important to set aside ego and be willing to learn from others.

Question: As a key member of the U.S. Army Reserve Marksmanship Program, what qualities do you believe are essential for a successful marksman shooter? Additionally, what advice would you give to soldiers interested in joining the program but who lack prior competition experience? How

can they prepare themselves effectively?

Knote: Excellence in marksmanship requires discipline, dedication, and a deep understanding of the shot process—its physiology, neurology, psychology, and physics. Applying these skills takes committed study and training. In the Competitive Marksmanship Program, we focus on instructing, teaching, coaching, and training Soldiers. Service pistol shooters master trigger control, service rifle shooters master wind and gravity over distance, and action shooters balance speed and accuracy in complex scenarios. Service conditions shooters apply all these skills in full combat gear while moving through various shooting distances and positions.

Many team members cross-train across different programs, broadening their skills and understanding. This experience provides the Army Reserve with a cadre of highly trained instructors. During the Iraq war, nearly every Army Reserve and National Guard Soldier, along with many Air Force and Navy Reservists, received small arms training from a team largely comprised of competitive marksmen.

For those interested in joining the Marksmanship Program without prior competition experience, my advice is to get out and start shooting in competitions. Choose a style that interests you and is useful, and just do it. Leave your ego at the door, find a club, and show up. Most people at clubs are enthusiastic about introducing new shooters to their sport. Pay attention, let them coach you, and many will even let you borrow guns and gear for a few matches, offering advice on what you need to get started.

When we conduct the USAR Small Arms Championship, there’s often a group of top performers whose scores are 15-20 percent higher than the rest. These top performers typically have competition experience—whether in bullseye rifle or pistol, defensive or practical pistol, precision rifle series, or even archery and airgun sports.

When we consider adding a shooter to our program, we assess them based on four A’s: attitude, aptitude, availability and ability—in that order. You must be an exemplary Soldier in your unit and comfortable representing the Army Reserve favorably on and off the range. You need to be teachable and coachable, able to commit the necessary time to the team, and demonstrate a level of performance that shows greater dedication than just shooting for annual qualification.

Question: Looking back on your extensive career, what accomplishments are you most proud of, and what goals do you still hope to achieve within the Army Reserve?

Knote: I’m most proud of the five Soldiers I’ve had the privilege of mentoring and recommending for Warrant Officer. Each one is special to me in how they impacted my life. There’s no greater satisfaction than coaching, teaching, and mentoring Soldiers to become Warrant Officers. I’m also grateful to serve so many Warrant Officers as part of a team of USAR Warrant Officer Career Management Officers. We help our peers stay on track for successful, fulfilling careers. Ultimately, I hope to continue serving our community at higher USAR echelons.

As an AGR, I likely won’t serve as a CCWO, but I hope to support CCWOs in any role I’m assigned. I also aspire to serve our cohort as either the Signal Corps ARPA or the Signal School Reserve Component Affairs WO. But here’s what I know: as long as I maintain a steady position, control my breathing, keep my sights aligned, and move the trigger with smooth, deliberate pressure, I’ll always hit my target. May you always hit your mark.