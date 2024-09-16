New partnership benefits Soldiers seeking a law enforcement career with Chicago Police

CHICAGO –

Chicago Police Department Superintendent Larry Snelling and U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, Commanding General, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, entered the Partnership for Your Success program during a ceremony held at the Chicago Police Department Headquarters, September 13, 2024.

The PaYS Program, a strategic alliance between the U.S. Army and a diverse range of corporations, companies, and public sector agencies, offers America's Soldiers a unique opportunity to serve their country while preparing for their future. The Program guarantees Soldiers an interview and potential employment after their Army service. It provides partner organizations like the Chicago Police Department with highly skilled and dedicated potential employees, creating a mutually beneficial partnership.

“It is a great honor to be here today and participate in this signing ceremony; this is a win-win opportunity for everyone involved, especially our Soldiers and your potential future employees,” said Shanley. “This partnership is a beacon of hope, offering a promising future for our Soldiers and a pool of talented, dedicated individuals for the Chicago Police Department. This partnership reassures parents that the Army is investing in their children's future.”

Snelling also shared remarks during the partnership signing.

“We are proud as the Chicago Police Department to be a part of the PaYS program,” said Snelling. “This is more than just a job; it is a calling, just like going into the military. You have to be more than dedicated to doing this type of work. You have to want to help people, you have to want to protect those that are the most vulnerable, you have to want to protect your country, you have to want to protect its citizens, and this is why this partnership is significant.”

Snelling added that this partnership is a benefit for the local communities as well as those in the partnership.

“They have taken the service they provided for the entire country and are now deployed to our communities to keep everyone safe,” said Snelling. “This is a testament to their dedication and a source of pride for our nation.”

Shanley explained that Soldiers develop a variety of skills and professionalism through military service, and through the PaYS program now have an opportunity to take those abilities, and disciplines and utilize them to serve their local communities.

“We learn how to lead, but most importantly, we learn how to be great teammates,” said Shanley. “I can tell you firsthand the experience these Soldiers bring back to their communities is invaluable. This signing signals to our young men and women who have served that we are proud and thankful for their service, and as Soldiers for Life, we want to help them with their next mission. They can now return to a community that values and appreciates their service and is willing to provide another opportunity to serve and excel.”

The PaYS Program, which originated in 2000 as an enlistment incentive for active Army enlisted Soldiers, has since expanded across all three Army components. In October 2002, it was extended to Army Reserve Soldiers and later to Reserve Officers' Training Corps, Reserve Component Cadets, ROTC Cadets with active-duty commitments, Officer Candidate School graduates, Warrant Officer Flight Training participants, and the Army National Guard. This expansion reflects the program's commitment to providing career opportunities and support to diverse Army personnel.