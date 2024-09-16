New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces August 2024 Total Gaming Revenue Results
ATLANTIC CITY — Today the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement announced the August 2024 total gaming revenue results.
Casino Win:
Based upon filings with the Division of Gaming Enforcement, Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $294.0 million for August 2024, reflecting an increase of 4.9% when compared to $280.3 million reported in August 2023. Year-to-date Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $1.92 billion, which is essentially flat compared to the year-to-date casino win for August 2023. The Monthly Gross Revenue Reports are posted on the Division’s website at https://www.njoag.gov/about/divisions-and-offices/division-of-gaming-enforcement-home/financial-and-statistical-information/monthly-gross-revenue-reports/
Internet Gaming Win:
For the month of August 2024, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $198.4 million, reflecting growth of 27.8% when compared to $155.3 million reported in August 2023. For the year-to-date period, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $1.52 billion, reflecting growth of 22.7% when compared to $1.24 billion for the prior year-to-date period. The Monthly Internet Gross Revenue Reports for August 2024 are posted on the Division’s website at https://www.njoag.gov/about/divisions-and-offices/division-of-gaming-enforcement-home/financial-and-statistical-information/monthly-internet-gross-revenue-reports/
Sports Wagering Gross Revenue:
Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $62.7 million for August 2024, reflecting a 34.7% decrease when compared to $96.0 million reported in August 2023. Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $715.8 million for the year-to-date period, reflecting a 19.7% increase when compared to $597.9 million reported in the prior year-to-date period. The Monthly Sports Wagering Revenue Tax Returns for August 2024 are posted on the Division’s website at https://www.njoag.gov/about/divisions-and-offices/division-of-gaming-enforcement-home/financial-and-statistical-information/monthly-sports-wagering-revenue-reports/
Total Gaming Revenue:
Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $555.1 million for August 2024, reflecting a 4.4% increase from $531.6 million reported in August 2023. For year-to-date, Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $4.16 billion, reflecting a 10.5% increase from $3.77 billion reported in the prior year-to-date period.
