No Reversal Predicated on Juror Exclaiming ‘I Agree’ After Defendants’ Closing Argument

A juror who blurted out, “I agree” after the defendant’s lawyer in a medical malpractice case wrapped up his closing argument was properly allowed to participate in the deliberations after assuring the judge she had an open mind, Div. Four of the First District Court of Appeal declared on Friday.

