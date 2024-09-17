No Reversal Predicated on Juror Exclaiming ‘I Agree’ After Defendants’ Closing Argument

A juror who blurted out, “I agree” after the defendant’s lawyer in a medical malpractice case wrapped up his closing argument was properly allowed to participate in the deliberations after assuring the judge she had an open mind, Div. Four of the First District Court of Appeal declared on Friday.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.