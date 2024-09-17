Phil Sisson Unveils a Captivating Historical Exploration with His New Book:'Too Far From The Tree'

Too Far From The Tree Phil Sisson

History is not just a collection of dates and facts. It is an account of who we have been, what we have believed, and a roadmap of our thoughts. It is how we got to where we are.” — Phil Sisson

CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and historian Phil Sisson invites readers to embark on a profound historical journey with his latest book, " Too Far From The Tree ". This compelling narrative delves deep into the social and spiritual realms of the past, exploring the thoughts, choices, and actions of prominent historical figures during the nascent period of imperialism in the 15th century."Too Far From The Tree" is more than a recounting of historical events; it is an exploration of the consequential decisions made by world leaders, the Papacy, and heads of state that have led to the contentious world we inhabit today. Sisson poses a critical question to our generation: How can we achieve harmony and unity in our fractured world?Phil Sisson is a dedicated historian who views history through a unique lens—what he refers to as "His Story." By examining human history from a divine perspective, Sisson seeks to transcend limited tribal narratives and nationalistic biases, aiming for a holistic understanding of humanity’s spiritual evolution. His work challenges readers to consider the possibility of divine intervention in human affairs and encourages a compassionate and truthful examination of our past.Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and raised in San Diego, California, Sisson’s diverse educational background includes a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and Journalism from UC San Diego, a Master of Fine Arts in Theater from UC Los Angeles, and a Master’s in Education from Chapman University. His varied professional life spans roles as an entrepreneur, educator, award-winning poet, actor, singer, playwright, graphic designer, and researcher.Phil Sisson’s passion for understanding and teaching history inspired him to write "Too Far From The Tree". He aims to illuminate discussions on religious, racial, and national supremacy, advocating for a world where love and unity prevail over division. Sisson’s work emphasizes the cyclical nature of history and the recurring patterns of decline and renewal that have shaped civilizations."History is not just a collection of dates and facts. It is an account of who we have been, what we have believed, and a roadmap of our thoughts. It is how we got to where we are," says Sisson. His book encourages readers to engage with history as a means to understand our current world and envision a future grounded in harmony and unity.Phil Sisson passed away on July 26th, 2024, shortly after the release of his book. He is survived by his wife, Lena Sisson, who will continue to promote his book and will work on some his unpublished works.For more information about Phil Sisson and "Too Far From The Tree," visit www.philjsisson.com

