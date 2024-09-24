Future mobility from Japan: Hundredths releases new product plan of Advanced Ellipsoidal Mobility at EXPAND NORTH STAR

Advanced Ellipsoidal Mobility with All-In-One Motor. The World Is Waiting For.

Hundredths focuses on autonomous micro mobility starting from the luxury segment, utilizing a unique concept to be expressed in Dubai.

NAGANO, JAPAN, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hundredths Unveils Revolutionary Electric Micro Mobility Model in DUBAI.Hundredths, a newcomer in high-tech mobility solutions, is set to redefine personal transportation with the introduction of its advanced ellipsoidal 4-wheel electric mobility model at the prestigious GITEX 2024 exhibition in Dubai (The booth will be in JETRO Pavilion at EXPAND NORTH STAR ).This new vehicle breaks away from traditional designs, blending cutting-edge technology with sleek aesthetics to offer a new level of comfort and functionality.Capsule-Shaped InnovationUnlike existing vehicles on the road today, this capsule-shaped vehicle features a unique design that optimizes both comfortability and functionality.With the max speed from 6 km/h to 100 km/h, users can enjoy a versatile ride, adjusting velocity for maximum efficiency and safety. This ensures ease of navigation, whether maneuvering through crowded urban streets or cruising at higher speeds.Addressing Urban Challenges with Autonomous DrivingAs traffic congestion and extreme heat are daily challenges, the model offers a forward-thinking solution. The advanced autonomous driving system integrates cutting-edge sensors, AI-driven algorithms, and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) technology to provide seamless, hands-free navigation. This ensures safe and efficient mobility even in complex urban environments. Designed to cater to the elderly and those requiring special assistance, it offers ease of use with minimal physical effort, while its compact, lightweight structure contributes to environmental sustainability throughout the vehicle life cycle.Proprietary Motor and Solid-State TechnologyHundredths focused on their strength on the motor. The chairman who is a father of the founder has more than 50 years of motor R&D experience and the son who is the founder of Hundredths integrates the motor into this unique mobility to express the riding feel never felt before. This DNA of evolution will take the mobility industry to the next stage of satisfied fields. Hundredths also aims to increase both the vehicle’s range and overall power efficiency, keeping the entire transportation process eco-friendly and reliable.Emergency-Ready MobilityThe vehicle is not only a mobility solution for daily use but also adapts to critical situations. Its advanced design and technology enable it to serve as an emergency transport vehicle, such as an ambulance, capable of swiftly navigating urban environments. With a reinforced chassis and customizable medical configurations, it can ensure both the comfort and safety of passengers during emergencies.World-Class Design and EngineeringThe striking capsule design is done by a renowned Italian design firm, bringing a touch of elegance and sophistication to the model. With its futuristic appeal, this model is set to capture the attention of design enthusiasts and technology experts alike.To ensure an unparalleled ride experience, Hundredths has partnered with a famous car OEM to develop a state-of-the-art driving simulator, allowing prospective users to immerse themselves in a ride experience like no other.Flying Solutions and the Future of MobilityWith the vision of revolutionizing urban transportation, Hundredths has ambitious plans to introduce flying mobility solutions in the near future. By incorporating vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capabilities, Hundredths expands beyond road-based transport and lead the way into an urban air mobility. These flying solutions will be equipped with advanced autonomous navigation systems and sustainable energy sources, aligning with the commitment to innovation and environmental consciousness.Gateway to the Middle East and IndiaHundredths views GITEX 2024 as a strategic platform to expand into the Middle East, using this opportunity as a gateway to enter the rapidly growing Indian market - the largest in the world. As a Japanese company rooted in innovation and quality, the mission is to transform urban mobility across these dynamic regions, offering technological advancements that redefine personal and public transportation.A Call to Innovators and InvestorsBy gearing up for GITEX 2024, Hundredths is not only inviting the media but also seeking strategic partnerships with investors who share the passion for the future of mobility. The new model represents more than just a vehicle; it is a vision for how technology can reshape urban landscapes, improve the quality of life, and offer sustainable solutions for modern transportation challenges.Visit Hundredth booth at EXPAND NORTH STAR, where the future of mobility takes center stage.

"AEM" A Future Mobility The World Is Waiting For.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.