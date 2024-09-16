- Docket Number:
- FDA-2017-D-6821
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
This guidance is intended to clarify Agency expectations regarding facility information that should be included in original new drug application(s) (NDA); abbreviated new drug application(s) (ANDA); original biologics license application(s) (BLA); amendments; supplements; chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) supplements; and resubmissions to these submission types. Submission of Form FDA 356h fulfills the requirement for applicants to submit an application form (21 CFR 314.50(a) and 314.94(a)(1); 601.2(a)). Form FDA 356h serves as both a summary of administrative information, as well as a repository of complete information on the locations of all manufacturing, packaging, and control sites for both drug substance and drug product facilities associated with the application. This guidance addresses questions related to the inclusion and withdrawal of proposed commercial facilities and development facilities, the appropriate location within an application for facility information, and the type of facility information that should be included in applications. Applications that include appropriate and complete facility information in the establishment information section of Form FDA 356h will reduce the frequency of Information Request (IR), Refusal to File (RTF), and Refuse to Receive (RTR) actions and increase the efficiency of the application assessment process. This guidance describes the recommended placement of all facility information for both original and supplement applications.
