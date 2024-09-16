B.C.’s Growing Communities Fund supporting Pitt Meadows Athletic Park expansion

CANADA, September 16 - From City of Pitt Meadows: https://www.pittmeadows.ca/our-community/news/media-releases/bcs-growing-communities-fund-supporting-pitt-meadows-athletic

The City is making progress on the expansion of the Pitt Meadows Athletic Park that is benefiting from nearly $5.4 million under the Government of British Columbia’s Growing Communities Fund. The grants are intended to support the delivery of infrastructure projects necessary to enable community growth.

“I’m proud to celebrate the progress made on the expansion of Pitt Meadows Athletic Park, which will give all sports-enthusiasts new spaces to come together, compete, and connect,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “These upgrades will boost recreational opportunities right in the heart of the city. Through our Growing Communities Fund, we’re helping Pitt Meadows address community needs and deliver services people can count on, both on and off the field.”

Approved during the December 11, 2023 Public Council Meeting, City Council gave approval to proceed with the expansion of the Pitt Meadows Athletic Park in order to establish a “sports hub” at this centralized location in the community. The vision is to integrate enhanced sports and support facilities within the site's eight acres of amenity lands, seamlessly merging with the existing park.

“We know how important it is to support B.C.’s growing communities and our government’s $1-billion investment is supporting local governments as their communities expand,” said Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows. “Pitt Meadows is an amazing place to raise a family, and now families can keep making memories at a safer, more accessible Pitt Meadows Athletic Park.”

Growing Communities Fund grant funding is incremental to local governments’ currently planned infrastructure and amenity projects.

“I am thrilled about the continued progress on the enhancement of the Pitt Meadows Athletic Park to further support our community,” says Mayor Nicole MacDonald. “We know that recreation spaces are the heart of our community, and we have heard from our residents that they are a priority. This progress would not be possible without the generous support from the Province to invest in our community’s sports and recreation amenities.”

In the near future, a project update will be provided at a Public Council Meeting and the City looks forward to continuing to progress this important initiative.

About the Growing Communities Fund

In February 2023, the Province announced that all 188 B.C. municipalities and regional districts would receive a $1-billion boost through one-time funding to address the needs of their growing communities. Grants were distributed to municipalities and regional districts using a funding formula that reflected population size and growth.