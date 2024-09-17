Solday Expands Applied Behavior Analysis Services in the San Fernando Valley

Solday Therapy Solday Team at Autism Awareness Walk

Solday now offers mobile therapy services across the San Fernando Valley allowing for treatment for children with Autism in home and school.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solday , a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, is excited to announce the expansion of its services in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles. Known for its evidence-based, personalized care for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related developmental conditions. Solday now offers comprehensive in-home therapy services designed to meet the unique needs of children and their families in this growing area.This expansion is driven by the increasing demand for high-quality, customized ABA therapy services in the San Fernando Valley, home to a vibrant community of families seeking effective treatment options for their children. The agency specializes in providing personalized therapeutic programs for children between the ages of 2 and 22, addressing a wide range of challenges and helping them to develop essential skills that will support them throughout their lives.With the rise in autism diagnoses in recent years, more families than ever before are seeking specialized care for their children. The expansion of Solday’s service area in the San Fernando Valley is a direct response to the growing need for skilled behavior therapists who can deliver tailored, evidence-based treatment plans in the comfort of a child’s home environment.“We have a saying that ‘if you’ve met one person with autism, you’ve met one person with autism.’ This means that we understand that every child with autism is unique and special. We are committed to making available individualized therapy plans that address each child’s specific needs, difficulties, and targets.” said Osariemen “Raymond” Eguavoen, MS, BCBA. “Our highly trained team of analysts and technicians work closely with families to create personalized therapy plans that are designed to help children develop important social, communication, and life skills.”ABA therapy is recognized as one of the most effective interventions for children diagnosed with autism and other developmental disorders. The therapy focuses on teaching children new skills and behaviors by breaking them down into manageable steps, offering positive reinforcement for successful behavior changes, and minimizing negative or harmful behaviors.Solday offers a wide range of in-home ABA services, each tailored to the specific needs of children and their families. Services include:• Skill Development: Teaching children essential life skills such as communication, social interaction, play skills, daily living activities, and cognitive abilities.• Behavioral Interventions: Addressing problem behaviors like tantrums, aggression, or self-injury through positive behavior support strategies.• Parent Training and Support: Equipping parents with the knowledge and tools they need to support their child’s development and ensure consistency in behavioral interventions at home.• Social Skills Groups: Facilitating opportunities for children to practice and strengthen their social skills in group settings with peers.“Our approach is grounded in the principles of Applied Behavior Analysis and personalized care,” added Raymond. “We work together with families to design treatment programs that fit their child’s individual needs and developmental targets, and we continuously monitor a child’s progress to make certain that therapy targets have the best chance of being accomplished.”One of the unique advantages of Solday is the ability to deliver therapy in a child’s home environment. In-home therapy offers significant benefits for both children and their families. Children feel more comfortable and secure in their own surroundings, which can help facilitate more effective learning and engagement. Additionally, in-home therapy offers flexibility for families, eliminating the need to travel to a clinic and allowing therapy sessions to be scheduled at times that work best for them.In-home therapy also provides therapists with valuable insights into a child’s everyday environment, allowing for the development of practical strategies that can be implemented in real-life situations. By observing how children interact with their family members, toys, and routines, therapists can design interventions that are both relevant and meaningful.At Solday, every analyst and technician is highly trained in ABA principles and dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of children with autism and their families. The agency’s team consists of Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs), Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs), and other professionals who are passionate about helping children achieve their full potential.“Our analysts (BCBAs) are board certified and our technicians who handle the day-to-day implementation of therapies work closely with our BCBAs to ensure that we are giving our patient’s the best chance for success. The team in our organization are deeply committed to the well-being of each child we work with,” explained Raymond. “We take the time to understand each child’s unique traits so that we can go above and beyond to make our therapy programs effective, attention holding, and fun for our patient’s and their families.”Families in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles who are seeking high-quality, customized ABA therapy services for their child are encouraged to contact Solday to learn more about available services and schedule a free initial consultation. Whether a child has already been diagnosed with autism or is in the process of receiving an evaluation, the team at Solday is ready to provide compassionate, evidence-based care to help them thrive.For more information about Solday and its ABA therapy services in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles, please visit www.solday.com or call (747) 900-9100.Solday is a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism spectrum disorder and related developmental conditions. With a focus on personalized, evidence-based care, the agency serves children between the ages of 2 and 22, helping them develop essential skills and improve their quality of life. Solday offers in-home therapy services in multiple regions, including the San Fernando Valley.

