Public sessions to assist State's Arts Agency simplify granting process

RHODE ISLAND, September 16 - Providence, RI – The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) will be hosting meetings throughout the state this fall to hear from the public ideas for streamlining and simplifying its arts and culture grant applications and processes.

The meetings will examine the following RISCA grant areas: artists, arts educators and education, organizations, arts and health, and folk and traditional arts.

The arts agency is encouraging Rhode Islanders to attend the meetings to ensure the agency revises its grant programs to be as accessible as possible in the future. Once the entire process has concluded, the new and improved granting process will be introduced in late winter with a deadline of April 1.

"We are sending our staff on the road this fall to learn, listen and act on how our grant programs can be more accessible to Rhode Islanders as well as simplify the application process. We want our constituents to spend less time writing grant applications and more time delivering critical arts and cultural programs to their communities that bring joy, foster cohesion, and drive local economies. said Todd Trebour, Executive Director of RISCA. "We look forward to hearing from you."

All meetings are free and open to the public, they are as follows: Listening Sessions • In-person, Saturday, Sept. 21, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Kingston Free Library, Library, 2605 Kingstown Road South Kingstown, RI 02881. • Online: Wednesday, Sept. 25, noon-1 p.m.

Big Picture Changes Across Programs and Q&A • In-person: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 6 p.m. -7:30 p.m., Warwick Public Library, 600 Sandy Lane, Warwick, R.I., 02889. • Online: Thursday, Nov. 14, noon-1:30 p.m. • In-person: Tuesday, Nov. 19, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Knight Memorial Library, 275 Elmwood Ave., Providence, R.I. 02907.

Individual staff members explain changes to the grant programs they oversee • Artist Programs o In-person: Monday, Dec. 2, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Woonsocket Public Library, 303 Clinton St, Woonsocket, RI 02895. o Online: Thursday, Dec. 5, 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. • Folk and Traditional Arts Apprenticeships and Fellowships o Online: Thursday, Dec. 5, noon-1 p.m. • Arts education and arts educators o In-person: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Newport Public Library, 300 Spring Street Newport, RI 02840. o Online: Friday, Dec. 6, noon-1 p.m. • Arts and Health o In-person: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Weaver Library, East Providence Public Library, 41 Grove Ave., East Providence, 02914. o Online: Thursday, Dec. 12, noon-1p.m.

For more information, risca.contact@arts.ri.gov