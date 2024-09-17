New Book Release: The Catalyst, a Young Adult Romance Novel told from the Male Perspective

The Catalyst is available for preorder with retailers including Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Amazon, and more.

Published Writer and Debut Novelist, Nat Bickel, Reinvents the Typical Love Story

Prepare to have your heart stolen... The Catalyst captures the essence of what it means to fall in love in today's world with characters so relatable they feel like old friends... a must-read!” — Lauren Anderson

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Published writer and author Nat Bickel debuts her novel, The Catalyst , in the contemporary, young adult genre that conceptualizes how love can interrupt life in the most unexpected and terrifying ways. Combining emotional depth with a touch of magic, the story alternates between two perspectives, first person male, and third person limited following an independent female protagonist. This alternating pattern creates suspense and gives insight young adult readers don’t normally receive from typical love stories depicted in this genre. The Catalyst is available for preorder with retailers including Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Amazon, and more.Lauren Anderson, journalist and shopping editor for Woman’s World, knew after reading just a few sample chapters that this novel was different. “Prepare to have your heart stolen by this unforgettable tale of love, growth, and self-discovery. The Catalyst captures the essence of what it means to fall in love in today's world with characters so relatable they feel like old friends. Nat masterfully weaves together moments of joy, confusion, triumph, and inner peace to create a story that resonates long after the last page. This novel is a must-read for anyone who believes in the transformative power of love!” she said.Bickel’s book has also been officially endorsed by Jennifer Brown, award-winning young adult author with her most recent release, The Hate List, Joelle Speranza, author of The Comeback Tour, and Kayti Christian, writer, editor, and author of the featured substack, Feelings Not Aside.The following is a summary of the book:Kelynn Sanders has a head full of dreams as overwhelming as North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains. She can’t contain it nor control it. The constant swimming of what ifs, wants, aspirations, and the possible failure of it all causes her to black out. She tries her best to transfer her thoughts into a mystical opal necklace, but it only keeps her episodes temporarily at bay. When she meets Clayton Fogerty, he’s soon the only thing that clears her head—making life bearable again, but Clayton has a secret. He has Kelynn’s opal necklace and accesses her thoughts to boost her confidence by creating “coincidental” scenarios to push her into what he thinks she wants. With Clayton around, Kelynn feels compelled to chase her dreams, but can she ever do it on her own and overcome the all-consuming darkness?As a published writer, PR expert, and children’s book author, Bickel plans to continue her writing journey. One of her short stories will be included in an upcoming Christmas Anthology with TouchPoint Press, another with Vine Leaves Press, and she’s also working on additional reported op-ed pieces, taking readers on a journey with her through her interpretations of her lived experiences. For more information on the story behind The Catalyst, head to natmosfear.com/books.###Note to the Editor:Nat Bickel is an energetic storyteller and PR specialist who aims to move people to action with her words. She has a bachelor's in communications with bylines in the LA Times, Glamour, Darling Magazine, and more. She’s also the author of the children’s books, The Christmas Clue and The Volcano No One Could See. Through her journalism experience, Nat has interviewed celebrities, worked with musical artists, and reported on current trends and events—thus, creating a base for the main character in her debut novel, The Catalyst. She crafted this story in hopes that others would experience every raw, unsuspecting, sensational, and terrifying emotion surrounding falling in love. When she's not writing, you can find her taking film photos, pressing flowers, or blazing new trails with her husband.A high-resolution photo can be downloaded here

