Application Deadlines Extended for Council Appointed Boards, Committees and Commissions Vacancies 

Deadlines extended to Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 to apply for the Advisory Commission on Policing, Board of Appeals, Nominating Committee for the Montgomery College Board of Trustees and the Public Election Fund Committee

The Montgomery County Council is extending the deadline to apply for the following Boards, Committees and Commissions (BCC) vacancies:

Advisory Commission on Policing - Seeking applicants for one vacancy due to a recent resignation to serve a three-year term to advise the Council on policing matters.

- Seeking applicants for one vacancy due to a recent resignation to serve a three-year term to advise the Council on policing matters. Board of Appeals - Seeking applicants for one vacancy to serve a four-year term. The Board is responsible for hearing and deciding requests for variances from development standards contained in the Zoning Ordinance, hearing appeals from certain administrative decisions rendered by County government agencies and hearing oral arguments on and deciding appeals from decisions of the Hearing Examiner on conditional uses.

- Seeking applicants for one vacancy to serve a four-year term. The Board is responsible for hearing and deciding requests for variances from development standards contained in the Zoning Ordinance, hearing appeals from certain administrative decisions rendered by County government agencies and hearing oral arguments on and deciding appeals from decisions of the Hearing Examiner on conditional uses. Nominating Committee for the Montgomery College Board of Trustees - Seeking applicants for two vacancies to serve a three-year term. The committee is responsible for reviewing applications for vacancies on the Board of Trustees of Montgomery College and submitting recommendations to the Governor for appointment.

- Seeking applicants for two vacancies to serve a three-year term. The committee is responsible for reviewing applications for vacancies on the Board of Trustees of Montgomery College and submitting recommendations to the Governor for appointment. Public Election Fund Committee - Seeking applicants for seven vacancies to serve on the Committee that recommends funding for the Public Election Fund.

A cover letter expressing interest, including a resume (no more than four pages in length) listing professional and civic experience, home address, political affiliation, telephone number, and email address, should be sent via email to [email protected] addressed to Council President Friedson, or sent via mail to Council President Friedson, Stella B. Werner Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Avenue, Rockville, Maryland 20850. Application materials must be received by 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. It is the Council’s policy not to consider applications received after the deadline.

Council staff may request a redacted resume as part of the information shared with the public. The interviews and appointment process are open to the public and will be televised, streamed live, and available on YouTube and Facebook.

For additional information or questions, please contact: [email protected].

