GenCare Senior Living Celebrates Active Aging Week with Vibrant Events

GenCare Lifestyle, a premier senior living provider, embraces aging with vibrancy and active participation in Active Aging Week.

At GenCare Lifestyle, we believe that aging is an opportunity to continue growing, learning, and thriving,” — Leon Grundstein, founder and CEO of GenCare Lifestyle.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagine a retirement community where aging isn't just about slowing down, but embracing a new chapter of life filled with adventure, connection, and wellness. Imagine no further, GenCare Lifestyle , a premier senior living provider with wellness-focused retirement communities in the Puget Sound region, embraces aging with vibrancy and active participation in Active Aging Week From September 30th to October 4th, 2024, GenCare Lifestyle will join this national observance, organized by the International Council on Active Aging, to highlight the diverse opportunities available to older adults and challenges outdated stereotypes about aging. GenCare Lifestyle invites seniors from around Puget Sound to join in at their communities to celebrate Active Aging Week and experience firsthand the transformative power of an active and fulfilling lifestyle.Throughout the week, GenCare Lifestyle will host a kaleidoscope of engaging events across all six vibrant communities in Tacoma, Federal Way, Renton, Ballard, Granite Falls, and Lynnwood. These activities align perfectly with GenCare's signature Whole Life Living program, which provides personalized opportunities for residents to eat better, move better, think better, and live better longer."At GenCare Lifestyle, we believe that aging is an opportunity to continue growing, learning, and thriving," said Leon Grundstein, founder and CEO of GenCare Lifestyle. "Active Aging Week embodies our commitment to fostering a vibrant and supportive community where our residents can optimize their physical, social, and mental well-being."Residents take part all that GenCare has to offer. "From the moment I arrived at GenCare, I felt a sense of belonging that I haven't experienced in years. The staff is incredibly supportive, the community is vibrant, and the value is exceptional. The wellness programs have helped me improve my physical and mental health, and I've made lifelong friends. It's more than just a senior living community; it's a place where I feel truly at home," said Richard D, a GenCare resident.The events during Active Aging Week at GenCare Lifestyle are inspired by the Move Your Way program, a national initiative by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that encourages everyone, regardless of age or ability, to find enjoyable physical activities. Residents and community members can expect a variety of offerings designed to spark passions and engage the body and mind.Seniors are invited to visit a community and join in the Active Aging Week activities to discover the joy of an active and fulfilling retirement.Active Aging Week Events at Each Community:• GenCare Lifestyle Renton the Lodge at Eagle Ridge: 425-793-8080• GenCare Lifestyle Federal Way: 253-941-5859• GenCare Lifestyle Lynnwood at Scriber Gardens: 425-673-7111• GenCare Lifestyle the Village at Granite Falls: 360-691-1777• GenCare Lifestyle Seattle at Ballard Landmark: 206-782-4000• GenCare Lifestyle Tacoma at Point Ruston: 253-203-6460For 25 years, GenCare Lifestyle has been dedicated to serving active and aging adults in the Puget Sound region. The company's wellness-focused retirement communities offer high-quality amenities, services, and personalized care tailored to each resident's unique needs. GenCare's specialized PEAK Memory Care program, available at select communities, is designed to support individuals based on their abilities, motivations, and interests."Delicious, healthy meals, stunning Olympic Mountain views, and engaging activities like happy hour have made GenCare feel like home. My health has improved with fitness classes, and the staff is incredibly helpful. I've met so many caring residents here - our quality of life has truly blossomed! “adds Betty L, a GenCare residentActive Aging Week, which was first launched by the International Council on Active Agingin 2003, is an annual weeklong campaign aimed at celebrating and highlighting the positive aspects of aging. The event showcases the abilities of older adults and their valuable contributions to society while also emphasizing the role models who lead the way.About GenCare LifestyleGenCare Lifestyle has served active and aging adults for 25 years, operating six wellness-focused, retirement communities for

