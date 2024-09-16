S. 3943, ANCHOR Act
S. 3943 would require the National Science Foundation (NSF) to develop a plan to improve cybersecurity and telecommunications aboard vessels within the U.S. Academic Research Fleet, which currently includes 17 vessels that collect data for marine research. The NSF would be required to report to the Congress on the plan within one year of enactment.
Using information about the costs of creating similar plans, CBO estimates that developing the plan would cost the NSF less than $500,000 over the 2024-2029 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.
