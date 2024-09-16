The UNICEF UNV Youth on the Move Programme gives opportunities to talented and passionate refugees, asylum seekers, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), and migrants aged between 20 and 32 years to work with UNICEF through a 12-month paid UN Volunteer assignment. This initiative aims to create a more inclusive environment at UNICEF for talented and passionate youth on the move who due to their migration or displacement face barriers to access UNICEF and other organizations' internships and entry-level positions.

The UNICEF UNV Youth on the Move Programme builds on the success of the Youth on the Move Fellowship Pilot Programme, which was implemented by UNICEF in partnership with the Migration Youth and Children Platform. Under this pilot, 23 young people from refugee and displaced backgrounds from different nationalities worked with UNICEF country offices and teams worldwide between October 2022 and June 2024.

Hear from participants, mentors and supervisors about the pilot by clicking on the YouTube video below:

What are the eligibility criteria for the UNICEF UNV Youth on the Move Programme?

Age limit between 20 to 32 years

Refugees, asylum seekers, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), and migrants

Young people who face barriers in accessing learning-to-earning pathways due to their migration or displacement experience (for example: lack of education certification, financial, legal barriers, and discrimination. Applicants will be required to give an explanation in the application)

Be able to read, write and speak at least one of UNICEF's working languages: English, French, Spanish or the working language of the host office /team

Have proficient digital skills for their assignment, including the knowledge of Microsoft Office

Demonstrate UNICEF’s core values of Care, Respect, Integrity, Trust, Accountability, and Sustainability

Host offices are encouraged to make sure application processes are fully accessible to young persons with disabilities

Female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply

Note: The intent of the UNICEF UNV Youth on the Move Programme is to create opportunities for young people on the move facing learning barriers and challenges to earn their living, therefore, we are not looking for candidates with a university degree or currently enrolled in university.

How to apply for the UNICEF UNV Youth on the Move Programme opportunities?

Explore: Check UNV's Unified Volunteer Platform or scroll down to see the advertised positions Apply: Click on 'Apply Now' and follow the application instructions Customize: Read the Terms of Reference for the position and tailor your resume accordingly Tips: Use our application tips to build a compelling profile Statement: Your motivation statement should include a description of the barriers to your learning

Description of Assignments :

Disability Inclusion and Youth Participation Assistant (Cambodia)

Emergency/Resilience Coordination Associate (Côte d’Ivoire)

Humanitarian Information Management Assistant (Thailand)

Data Resilience and Emergency Digital Platforms Assistant (Kenya)

Education and Young People Assistant (Kenya)

Adolescent and Partnership Development Assistant (Viet Nam)

Adolescent and Partnership Development Assistant (Poland)

Application resources:

Discover useful resources in UVP's Explore section here. Under the Resources Tab, you can get guidance on how to register your profile.

We encourage candidates unable to upload a passport copy in the system to upload other forms of documentation issued by a government entity, UN agency (such as UNHCR refugee and asylum seeker certificates and documents), or officially registered civil society organization with a legal status. Identity documents can include national ID, proof of asylum seeker, refugee, IDP or migrant status, health or camp registration cards.

Nomination Process:

Civil Society Organizations, Non-governmental Organizations, Youth organizations, and other partners (for example: the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR) in the country of assignment are invited to nominate candidates for the UNICEF UNV Youth on the Move Programme through an online form, which contains specific information about the nominated candidate. Following this step, the candidate will be notified and, if interested, will be invited to apply through the UNV Unified Volunteer Platform.

A nomination does not replace the application process. Rather, UNICEF will notify UNV recruiters of candidates nominated through trusted partner networks in the country of assignment. The nominees will undergo the same assessment as all other applicants. A link to the nomination form and information package for organizations interested to submit a nomination will be made available shortly.

The vision behind the UNICEF UNV Youth on the Move Programme—Break the glass ceiling for youth on the move:

Talent is universal—but opportunity is not, especially for refugee, displaced or migrant youth. For many youth on the move with talent, passion and potential, internships and entry-level posts offered by UNICEF and other organizations are not within reach. Their talent and potential remain undiscovered because of the circumstances they were born into, their migratory journeys or other legal, administrative, or financial barriers. In essence, it does not offer a level playing field. The UNICEF UNV Youth on the Move Programme is a step to counter this challenge and reduce inequalities.