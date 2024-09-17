Bento Biology Bringing New Contactless Clinical Trial Solutions To DPHARM 2024

Bento Bio is honored to sponsor DPHARM 2024 and showcase its transformative at-home clinical trial solutions to increase patient engagement and diversity.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bento Biology, a leading technology company transforming clinical trials with at-home bio-sampling and gamified patient engagement, is proud to sponsor the 14th Annual DPHARM®.

Bento Bio Platforms is a new kind of technology company combining contactless clinical trials with frictionless patient monitoring to radically reduce Sponsor costs and increase patient engagement and diversity. Bento’s at-home bio-sampling and biosensing tools and white-glove software support allow patients to collect study samples in the comfort of their homes. Similarly, Bento’s platform offers frictionless patient-reported outcome monitoring allowing Sponsors to obtain real-time study data and the chance to amend study protocols. Powered by game economies and play-to-learn (P2L) protocols, Bento Bio’s participant inclusion platform has delivered unprecedented results including a 100% sample return rate in a recent Lupus study. “BENTO Bio’s novel technology platform and product offerings are bringing clinical trials to the patient and changing the game for patient participation and engagement,” noted Al Roy, President & CEO, Lupus Research Alliance.

“With our recent commercialization and global expansion, DHARM comes at an exciting time for us at Bento Bio, and we are thrilled to be a sponsor,” said Dr. Kelly McVearry, Bento Co-founder and President. “Not only has Bento delivered incredible results for our customers by transforming clinical trials into a contactless, efficient, trust-building, and cost-effective experience, but Bento’s technology also supports developments in population genomics, biorepositories, and long-term follow-up requirements for cell and gene therapy.”

About Bento Biology Platforms Inc. (BENTO)

Bento Bio is on a mission to transform clinical trial participation into an immersive user experience accessible to diverse individuals worldwide, from the comfort of their homes. Bento Bio has pioneered contactless clinical trials with at-home bio-sampling and wearable technologies for the new era of inclusive medicine, starting with self-service participation in decentralized clinical trials (DCT) and frictionless patient-reported outcomes monitoring. Powered by game economies and play-to-learn (P2L) protocols, Bento Bio’s participant inclusion platform radically reduces Sponsor costs & builds trust with distrustful and medically underrepresented communities. To learn more about Bento Bio, visit www.bentobio.com

