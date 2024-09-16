FWC hosts public meeting on the Orange Creek Basin

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will host a public meeting on Oct. 10, from 6-8 p.m. to discuss FWC activities and conditions on Orange, Lochloosa, and Newnans lakes. The meeting will also include guest speakers from the St Johns River Water Management District and the Alachua County Environmental Protection Department.

MEETING DETAILS:

When: Oct. 10, 6-8 p.m.

Where : Sun Retreats Ocala Orange Lake:

Recreation Hall

18545 NW 45th Ave (next to Ocala Jai Alai)

Citra, FL 32113

Agenda:

5:30: Doors Open

6:00: Updates on FWC Activities and Lake Conditions

6:45: Break

7:00: Water Quality Trends in the Orange Creek Basin (SJRWMD)

7:30: Updates from the Alachua County Environmental Protection Department:

Lochloosa Lake Nutrient Assessment Septic System Upgrade Rebate Program



8:00 End Meeting

Email OrangeCreekBasin@MyFWC.com if you have any questions.

Reminder: You can find past public meeting materials and much more information (reports/research) on the Orange Creek Basin website.