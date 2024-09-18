Snaps Clothing Inc. Launches New Officially Licensed Collegiate Pearl Snap Collection

Tailgater Collection by Snaps Clothing Inc. Tailgater Collection by Snaps Clothing Inc. Tailgater Collection by Snaps Clothing Inc.

Dallas-based Snaps Clothing partners with top universities to launch the Tailgater Collection, blending game-day tradition with modern, high-performance designs

This collection represents a significant part of our lives and merges it with our love for college athletics—the camaraderie, tradition, and pride—into these shirts.” — Ed Baronne, Co-Founder of Snaps Clothing Inc.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Snaps Clothing Inc., the Dallas-based brand renowned for modernizing iconic Western apparel, proudly announces a significant new collaboration with several nationally known Universities. This partnership introduces the Tailgater Collection, a specially designed line of pearl snap shirts that merges Snaps’ innovative approach with the spirited traditions of college athletics and fans everywhere.This collaboration is initially being launched with six major universities: Texas A&M, The University of Alabama, Louisiana State University (LSU), University of Oklahoma (OU), Southern Methodist University (SMU), and Texas Christian University (TCU). Each school will have four exclusive shirt options, including two long-sleeve and two short-sleeve designs, available in both classic white and each school’s signature color.Tailgater Collection: A Blend of Tradition and InnovationThe Tailgater Collection reflects the deep connection of Snaps co-founders Ed Baronne and Patrick Lynn to college football traditions. "This collection represents a significant part of our lives and merges it with our love for college athletics—the camaraderie, tradition, and pride—into these shirts," says Baronne. "It is designed to blend the past with the present, providing fans with apparel that celebrates their team spirit and pride, whether they are at the game, watching from home, or out in the community."The collection provides more than just apparel; it aims to enhance the game-day experience. Each shirt features school colors, soft and breathable fabrics, and designs crafted for comfort and style. The shirts are engineered to move with the wearer, ensuring comfort and durability throughout various activities. "Our goal with this collection was to offer fans high-quality fabrics and thoughtful designs," adds Lynn. "We have modernized the classic pearl snap shirt with our performance fabric option, including moisture control technology, wrinkle resistance, and enhanced breathability."Features of the Tailgater CollectionEach shirt in the collection is designed with the following features:- MCS (Moisture Control System) Adaptive: Moves moisture away from the body for quick drying and comfort through thermoregulation.- MCS (Moisture Control System) Soil Release: Facilitates easy removal of most ground-in stains during washing.- Wrinkle-Resistant Fabric: Maintains a sharp appearance throughout the day.- Breathable Material: Ensures comfort in various environments.- UPF 50+: Provides sun protection during outdoor activities.- Ventilation: Enhances breathability in warm conditions.- Hidden Chest Pocket: Offers discreet storage for convenience.- Pearl Snap Buttons: Completes the classic look.Short-sleeve shirts in white are available now, on Snaps Clothing’s website ( www.snapsclothing.com ), with short sleeve colors and long-sleeve shirts available from September 25, 2024. Short-sleeve shirts are priced at $99, and long-sleeve shirts are priced at $119.About Snaps Clothing Inc.Founded in 2021 by Ed Baronne and Patrick Lynn, Snaps Clothing Inc. is redefining Western wear for the modern man. By blending traditional styles with cutting-edge fabric technology, Snaps offers durable, stylish, and comfortable clothing that meets the needs of today’s fashion-forward individuals. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Snaps Clothing Inc. continues to lead the way in modern menswear.For more information on Snaps Clothing Inc. and the new Tailgater Collection, visit www.snapsclothing.com

