Feline Conservation Foundation's Capitol Hill Visit: Advocating for Balanced Legislation on Wild Felines in Managed Care

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 12, 2024, the Feline Conservation Foundation (FCF) conducted its second annual visit to Capitol Hill, continuing its mission to advocate for wild feline conservation and responsible management in the U.S. During this visit, FCF representatives met with key congressional staff to address critical legislation affecting zoos and wild felines in managed care, with a particular focus on the Big Cat Public Safety Act and the potential future implications of the Captive Primate Safety Act.Throughout the meetings, FCF highlighted concerns about the push from animal rights groups to expand the scope of the Big Cat Public Safety Act. These groups are advocating to include additional species under the Act, which presents FCF with an opportunity to propose amendments that would alleviate unintended consequences for zoos and conservation facilities.One of the primary concerns raised was the restriction preventing volunteers, contractors, and professional specialists from working within 15 feet of big cats. This limitation has hindered essential activities like veterinary care, husbandry services, and tasks performed by non-full-time employees. Additionally, FCF discussed the negative impact on facilities that were previously exempt from registering their big cats. These institutions are now restricted from acquiring new cats, despite being well-equipped to care for them. FCF strongly advocated for creating a process to correct registration errors and provide a path forward for these facilities.FCF also shared the findings of a recent Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, which revealed that only 37 big cats are registered by private individuals under the Big Cat Public Safety Act, a stark contrast to the inflated claims of 10,000 to 20,000 big cats being kept in backyards. This critical information serves to debunk the exaggerated figures commonly used by animal rights groups, paving the way for more accurate and balanced legislative discussions.These conversations solidified FCF’s ongoing commitment to advocating for fair, balanced legislation that supports both public safety and the operational needs of zoos and conservation facilities. Moving forward, FCF will continue to work closely with lawmakers to ensure that amendments to the Big Cat Public Safety Act provide meaningful solutions to the challenges facing responsible professionals and organizations.As a trusted resource in legislative matters related to wild felines in managed care, FCF remains dedicated to supporting sustainable conservation efforts and responsible ownership. We look forward to continuing these vital discussions with Congress to help shape future regulations that benefit both the animals, and the institutions committed to their care.For more information, visit https://felineconservation.org

