Atticus Publishing presents Living in Endless Love: Unlocking the Power of Sexual Intimacy in Your Marriage

Samuel J. Boucher's Groundbreaking Work Guides Couples Toward Greater Love and Connection

CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing is proud to present Samuel J. Boucher ’s transformative book, Living in Endless Love : Unlocking the Power of Sexual Intimacy in Your Marriage. This essential guide is designed for married couples of all ages and provides invaluable insights into how sexual intimacy can foster deeper connections and more fulfilling marriages.Samuel J. Boucher’s extensive ten-year journey of research and personal experience has culminated in this life-changing book. After realizing that despite their deep bond, his marriage lacked the necessary understanding of sexual intimacy’s impact, Boucher embarked on a quest to transform his relationship. His findings not only enhanced his own marriage but also serve as a guide for couples seeking greater intimacy and unity in their relationships.Living in Endless Love is not only a manual for building stronger marriages but also a tribute to Samuel’s late wife, ShaNee, who passed away in 2020. The couple worked side by side on the book, with ShaNee contributing illustrations and providing editorial support. Samuel believes this book is her living legacy—a fulfillment of her dream to bring love, joy, and peace to marriages around the world.What sets Living in Endless Love apart is its focus on all married couples, whether newlyweds or those with decades of shared experiences. Boucher’s message is clear: sexual intimacy plays a crucial role in the strength and health of a marriage. His book offers practical, actionable advice for couples aged 18 to 80 on how to rejuvenate and enliven their relationships through deeper intimacy."Sex education is woefully lacking, even for couples who have been married for many years," says Boucher. "This book fills that gap by helping couples foster deeper intimacy, which, in turn, strengthens their overall relationship."Born and raised in the religious communities of rural Utah, Samuel J. Boucher married his best friend, ShaNee Norman, in 1993. Together, they built a life centered around love, family, and companionship. After 15 years of marriage, they realized the crucial need for deeper understanding of sexual intimacy in their relationship, prompting Samuel’s decade-long research into the subject. After ShaNee’s passing in 2020, Samuel is committed to sharing their transformative experience to help couples worldwide. The book stands as a testament to their enduring love and ShaNee’s artistic contributions.Atticus Publishing is dedicated to bringing powerful, insightful works to readers across various genres. With a focus on quality, authenticity, and meaningful content, Atticus Publishing helps authors connect with readers through compelling stories and transformative ideas.Living in Endless Love: Unlocking the Power of Sexual Intimacy in Your MarriageAvailable in Hardcover, Paperback, Ebook, and Audiobook.

Samuel J Boucher on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford

