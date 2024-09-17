atlasRFIDstore & TSC Printronix Auto ID Announce New Partnership to Expand Innovative Printing Solution Portfolio

TSC offers high-quality printers, ribbon, media, and other labeling solutions, like the T6000e series.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas RFID Solutions Store, LLC (atlasRFIDstore), a popular online RFID retailer, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with TSC Printronix Auto ID, a leading thermal printer manufacturer. The addition of TSC’s range of products including mobile, desktop, industrial, and enterprise barcode and RFID printers, further expands atlasRFIDstore’s printer portfolio to better serve its customers’ unique printing needs.One of the pioneers in the industry, TSC has helped create the original programming language for use with thermal printers and introduced one of the first cost effective, high-quality thermal printers. In 2016, TSC acquired Printronix Auto ID, followed by an acquisition of Diversified Labeling Solutions (DLS) in 2019, enhancing its printer and label product portfolio.TSC’s enterprise-level barcode and RFID printers, like the T6000e family, provide users the ability to use direct thermal or thermal transfer printing at a 4” and 6” print width, and with the choice of 203 dpi or 300 dpi print resolutions. With print speeds of up to 14 ips (inches per second) and an intuitive LED screen, TSC’s enterprise-level printers allow users to print RFID tags or barcode labels quickly and efficiently.The addition of 10 new TSC printers , 16 new ribbon and label options, and 8 unique printer accessories will round out atlasRFIDstore’s RFID and barcode printer and media offerings.“TSC Printronix Auto ID is a trusted leader in the industry, backed by extensive expertise in thermal transfer and direct thermal technology," said CEO Shain Armstrong. "With TSC’s comprehensive portfolio of printers, media, and accessories, our customers can now benefit from innovative features and enhanced capabilities, all within an affordable price range — a truly exciting prospect.”As the partnership develops, atlasRFIDstore anticipates releasing new TSC printers, accessories, and printer media to cater to their customer’s needs.“TSC is proud to add atlasRFIDstore as our new Platinum Power Partner to specialize in RFID printing solutions. They will also be offering our popular standard thermal barcode printers as well,” said Jeff Dever, Southeast Territory Manager. “TSC is very excited to work with atlasRFIDstore and look forward to watching the partnership grow and evolve.”For additional information, visit www.atlasRFIDstore.com About atlasRFIDstoreatlasRFIDstore is the trusted global source and retailer in the IoT industry. Established in 2008, the company offers a wide range of RFID and barcoding products from top brands, making it a one-stop shop for businesses seeking to implement IoT solutions. atlasRFIDstore is dedicated to providing high-quality products and exceptional service to its customers.About TSC Auto IDTSC Auto ID is a leading provider of innovative thermal label printing solutions. Founded in 1991, the company owns and operates ISO certified production facilities and has offices around the world, serving customers in more than 100 countries.TSC Auto ID offers a wide range of barcode label printing solutions including mobile, desktop, and industrial printers, RFID printers, integrated barcode label inspection systems, print engines, printer management software, labels, and ribbons. The company’s products are used in nearly every industry including transportation and logistics, retail, manufacturing, warehousing, food and beverage, healthcare, and automotive. Learn more at www.tscprinters.com

