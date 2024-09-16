Secretary Hargett Encourages Tennesseans to Register to Vote as Part of National Voter Registration Day

September 16, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – As National Voter Registration Day approaches, Secretary of State Tre Hargett is encouraging all eligible Tennesseans to register to vote.

“It has never been easier to register or cast a ballot in Tennessee,” said Secretary Hargett. “If you have not already registered, National Voter Registration Day is a great opportunity to do so.”

National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, Sept. 17. The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 5 State and Federal General Election is 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 7. The fastest way for eligible Tennesseans to register, update, or check their status is through the free GoVoteTN App or online at GoVoteTN.gov.

Early voting for the Nov. 5 State and Federal General Election begins Oct. 16 and runs through Oct. 31. For more information, visit your trusted source for election information, GoVoteTN.gov , or download the free GoVoteTNApp.

###