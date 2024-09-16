Submit Release
Secretary Hargett Encourages Tennesseans to Register to Vote as Part of National Voter Registration Day

September 16, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – As National Voter Registration Day approaches, Secretary of State Tre Hargett is encouraging all eligible Tennesseans to register to vote.

“It has never been easier to register or cast a ballot in Tennessee,” said Secretary Hargett. “If you have not already registered, National Voter Registration Day is a great opportunity to do so.”

National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, Sept. 17. The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 5 State and Federal General Election is 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 7. The fastest way for eligible Tennesseans to register, update, or check their status is through the free GoVoteTN App or online at GoVoteTN.gov.  

Early voting for the Nov. 5 State and Federal General Election begins Oct. 16 and runs through Oct. 31. For more information, visit your trusted source for election information, GoVoteTN.gov, or download the free GoVoteTNApp.

Secretary Hargett Encourages Tennesseans to Register to Vote as Part of National Voter Registration Day

