Woman with History of Abusing Domestic Partners, Sentenced to 50 Years for Murder and Assault

September 16, 2024

(Juneau, AK) â€“ On Sept. 13, 2024, Superior Court Judge Phillip Pallenberg sentenced 47-year-old Sonya H. Taton to 50 years in prison for murdering a boyfriend in 2019 and stabbing another boyfriend in 2016.

Taton was convicted of Murder in the Second Degree and Assault in the First Degree following a multi-week trial that concluded Nov. 17, 2023. Judge Pallenberg sentenced Taton to 60 years with 20 years suspended and 40 years to serve for the murder of Gregory Bowen and 10 years flat consecutive for the assault of Michael Garrison for a composite sentence of 50 years to serve. In imposing the sentence, Judge Pallenberg found no mitigating factors. Judge Pallenberg noted Tatonâ€™s lengthy criminal history and found, â€œMs. Taton is an enormously dangerous woman.â€ He determined Taton to have minimal prospects for rehabilitation and gave significant weight to the factor of isolating her from the community. He found several aggravating factors including that these were crimes of domestic violence. Taton will be on probation for 10 years following incarceration.

The attorneys would like to thank Mr. Bowenâ€™s family and friends as well as Mr. Garrison for their cooperation in these cases. These cases were prosecuted by Assistant Attorney Generals Daniel Shorey and Kate Tallmadge with the assistance of paralegal Marley Hettinger. The Juneau Police Department conducted the investigation.

Contact: Assistant Attorney General Daniel Shorey, at (907) 269-6250 or daniel.shorey@alaska.gov .

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

