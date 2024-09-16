Full closures of northbound I-405 in Bothell and southbound I-405 in Renton planned Sept. 20-23

RENTON – Travelers should plan for two full directional closures on the Interstate 405 corridor starting Friday night, Sept. 20, to Monday, Sept. 23: northbound Interstate 405 in Bothell and southbound I-405 in Renton.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will be working on two projects in this area that require full closures;

Detour routes will be in place, but they cannot accommodate normal I-405 traffic volumes. Travelers are advised to “know before you go,” travel during off-peak hours or, if possible, delay discretionary travel to help minimize backups.

Northbound I-405 closure details

Northbound I-405 will be closed from State Route 522 to SR 527 beginning 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23.

The following northbound I-405 on- and off-ramps will be closed:

Eastbound/westbound SR 522 on-ramps to northbound I-405

Northeast 195th Street/Beardslee Boulevard on- and off-ramps

SR 527 off-ramp (Exit 26)

A signed detour route (PNG 132KB) will guide people around the closure.

Southbound I-405 closure details

Southbound I-405 will be closed from Sunset Boulevard Northeast (Exit 5) to SR 167 beginning 11:59 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, to 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23.

The following on and off-ramps will be closed on southbound I-405:

Sunset Boulevard Northeast on-ramp to southbound I-405

Southport Drive on-ramp to northbound I-405

SR 900/SR 169 on- and off-ramps (Exit 4)

Talbot Road South on and off-ramps (Exit 3)

SR 167 off-ramp (Exit 2)

A signed detour route (PNG 2.8MB) will guide people around the closure.

All work is part of the I-405/SR 167 Program, which aims to improve a more than 50-mile transportation system. Combined with partner agency work, these projects help manage traffic demand through multimodal improvements that provide benefits to all users. They also address failing infrastructure and open upstream fish habitat and connect communities, freight and regional growth centers throughout the corridor.

The program includes expanding the Express Toll Lane system to a dual ETL system and building the infrastructure to support Sound Transit’s bus rapid transit service. The program also improves community connections to the corridor for bicyclists and pedestrians.

This work requires dry weather and could be rescheduled if it rains. Schedule updates will be available on the project webpages, WSDOT’s real-time Travel Center map, the WSDOT mobile app and by signing up for King County email updates.