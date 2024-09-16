Governor Mills Applauds Senators Collins and King for Introducing Armed Forces Crisis Intervention Notification Act

September 16, 2024

Governor Mills announced support for legislation last week and has urged U.S. Department of Defense to advocate for the bill to become law

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today applauding U.S. Senator Susan Collins for introducing the Armed Forces Crisis Intervention Notification Act. U.S. Senator Angus King is an original cosponsor of the legislation.

Governor Mills announced her support for the legislation last week and sent a letter (PDF) to U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin urging the U.S. Department of Defense to "serve as a productive partner in the consideration of this legislation" and to "advocate for it to become law."

The legislation would require U.S. military services to use state crisis intervention laws, like Maine's Extreme Risk Protection Order law, when a service member poses a serious threat to him or herself or to others.

Maine's Extreme Risk Protection Order law has been used a total of 425 times, including 344 times since the tragedy in Lewiston.

"I thank Senator Collins for her thoughtful work on this legislation and Senator King for cosponsoring it," said Governor Janet Mills. "Providing the military with this authority will equip them with another tool to address potentially dangerous situations among military personnel and close communication gaps, which will help protect people, prevent violence, and save lives."

Following last October's tragedy, Governor Mills worked with the Legislature to pass legislation and budget initiatives that enhance public safety and strengthens Maine's mental health system. More specifically, the landmark law and budget initiatives: