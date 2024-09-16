State officials advise against swimming in coastal waters impacted by a tropical storm in New Hanover and Brunswick Counties

State recreational water quality officials are advising the public to avoid swimming in North Carolina coastal waters from Mason Inlet down to Shallotte Inlet, to include Holden Beach, Long Beach, Oak Island, Caswell Beach, Bald Head Island, Kure Beach, Carolina Beach and Wrightsville Beach that are being heavily impacted by Tropical Cyclone 8.

Heavy rains have negatively impacted coastal waters. Waters affected by stormwater runoff can contain elevated levels of harmful bacteria that drain into coastal water bodies. The excess rain has caused flooding of streets, yards and housing that have resulted in some municipalities having to pump floodwaters into the ocean and sounds. Avoid swimming near ocean outfalls, including the wet sand where the floodwater is pumped, even if no sign is posted.

“Severe weather events like tropical storms and hurricanes bring excessive amounts of rain, storm surge and cause extreme flooding. These conditions increase levels of harmful bacteria in our coastal waters that can cause illness,” said Erin Bryan-Millush, manager of the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program. “The sources of bacteria can vary and include failing septic systems, sewer line breaks and overflowing manholes.”

While state officials do not have immediate laboratory confirmation that disease-causing organisms are in the water, storm impacts increase the chance that contamination is present, thus increasing the risk of adverse health effects from swimming in these waters.

Residents and visitors should avoid swimming in these waters until testing indicates bacteria levels are within the state’s and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s standards. Testing will begin as soon as conditions are safe, and areas are accessible. The advisory will be lifted in part or in whole as test results become available.

Since the impacts are widespread, it is not possible to post signs in all areas. State officials will begin testing these areas tomorrow and will notify the public when bacteria levels are within safe swimming standards.

Recreational water quality officials sample 221 sites throughout the coastal region, most of them on a weekly basis, from April to October. Testing continues on a reduced schedule during the rest of the year, when fewer people are in the water.

For more information on the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program or to a view a map of testing sites, visit the program’s website, and follow the program’s Twitter feed.