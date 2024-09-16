SEAPEAK LLC DECLARES DISTRIBUTIONS ON SERIES A AND B PREFERRED UNITS

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seapeak LLC (Seapeak or the Company) has declared cash distributions of $0.5625 per unit on the Company’s Series A preferred units (NYSE:SEAL PR A) and $0.5313 per unit on the Company’s Series B preferred units (NYSE:SEAL PR B) for the period from July 1, 2024 to September 30, 2024. The cash distributions are payable on October 15, 2024, to all unitholders of record as at September 30, 2024.Seapeak’s preferred unit distributions are reported on Form 1099 for United States tax purposes.About SeapeakSeapeak is one of the world’s largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing liquefied gas services primarily under long-term, fee-based charters through its interests in 49 LNG carriers (including 5 newbuildings) and 46 LPG, Ethane and multi-gas carriers (including 12 newbuildings). Seapeak’s ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, Seapeak owns a 30 percent interest in an LNG regasification terminal.For more information, please visit: www.seapeak.com

