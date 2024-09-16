Milestones in Hispanic Legal History in California

From September 15 to October 15, California courts and the Judicial Council of California join the nation in recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month. Learn about historic jurists and landmark state and federal court cases impacting Hispanic/Latino history in California.

If you are not able to view the timeline below, click here.

This timeline was created in association with the Los Angeles Superior Court Latino Judicial Officers Association (Judges Maria R. Byrum, Annabelle Cortez, Miguel Espinoza, Benjamin P. Hernandez-Stern, Roberto Longoria, Serena Murillo, Maria Puente-Porras, and Alex Ricciardulli, and Commissioner Dennis F. Hernandez).