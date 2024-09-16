Beyond Healthcare is excited to be expanding to the thriving Westlake area community

Beyond Healthcare is excited to announce the opening of their fourth mental health facility for youth and families.

WESTLAKE , OH, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Due to the increasing need for youth mental healthcare across our nation, Beyond Healthcare is opening more facilities across the state of Ohio.You are warmly invited to our Open House on September 19th from 4-6pm, located at 842 Corporate Way, Suite 800, Westlake, Ohio 44145.Beyond Healthcare is thrilled to become part of such a thriving community, and we look forward to you joining us for refreshments and an opportunity to learn more about the intensive mental health programs for youth that we offer!The Adolescent Behaviors and Experiences Survey (ABES), which was conducted by CDC during January–June 2021, indicated more than one in three high school students (37.1%) experienced poor mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, 44.2% of students experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, almost 20% seriously considered suicide, and 9.0% attempted suicide during the 12 months before the survey.Beyond Healthcare provides holistic intensive mental health care to youth ages 11-17 and their families. We help families heal by providing both full day Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP), after school Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) behavioral healthcare services coupled with medication management and individual counseling to give youth the tools to manage their mental health conditions and succeed in life. Services are provided in a highly personalized manner, that acknowledges the impact that past and current trauma have on overall health, address basic needs, and we pride ourselves on building trusting relationships with our clients. We are committed to being agents of change in reducing stigma and building a purposeful community as a key to our clients’ lifelong wellness. No two clients are identical, so our mental health treatment options are diverse, and research based. To learn more, visit beyondhc.com and follow us on Facebook

