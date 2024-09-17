Out of Habit: A Journey Through Heartache, Hope, and Self-Discovery

Out of Habit

Kathleen Dutton’s Novel Explores Love, Trauma, and the Strength to Overcome

Life is a journey everyone takes and it is filled with sorrowful tears and wonders of joy, through it all life goes on and the spectacular journey continues. It is a melodrama play set on a tragic scene of heartache where the victor is played by those who can outwit the cards life has dealt and dare to dream. In Kathleen Dutton 's novel, "Out of Habit", she takes readers on a journey of self-discovery, love, and suspense, as the story follows the tale of Allison Watson as she discovers life is not simple and the discovery of past trauma can be defeated.In this story, Allison Watson wants to become a nun and remain within the convent walls, but Sister Margaret urges that she first experience life outside of the convent before becoming a nun. As she meets Ryan Harpers, whose relentless pursuit has torn down her tall walls of protection, resulting in a volatile relationship full of secrets and deadly threats.Kathleen Dutton brilliantly constructs a story that transitions smoothly as the narrative alternates from Allison's and Ryan's perspectives, giving readers an in depth appreciation and understanding behind the characters motivation and feelings. Painting a picture for the readers to allow them to peek through the windows into the lives of these characters that fill each page of her book."Out of Habit" is a truly captivating tale that keeps readers on the edge of their seats until the very end. With a masterful blend of slow-burning romance, suspense, and mystery, it is a must-read for fans of the genre. The book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital bookstores.

