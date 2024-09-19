The EVs for Everyone Podcast teams with Experian to launch monthly podcast series featuring conversations about EVs

Elena Ciccotelli, Founder of The EVs for Everyone Podcast and Kirsten Von Busch, Director of Automotive Product Marketing at Experian

In addition to the podcast series, Experian becomes the exclusive provider of electric vehicle data to The EVs for Everyone Podcast

We are eager to debunk the myriad of myths surrounding EVs.” — Elena Ciccotelli

HADDON HEIGHTS, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the electric vehicle (EV) market continuing to grow and evolve, The EVs for Everyone Podcast today announced an exciting collaboration with ExperianTogether, the two companies are launching a new monthly mini podcast series titled, “EVs for Everyone with Experian,” that aims to provide listeners with candid conversations about the current state and future prospects of the EV market in the United States.“Although electric vehicles continue to dominate headlines, there are a lot of questions that industry professionals have around how the market will continue to evolve. We want to bring that conversation to the forefront,” said Kirsten Von Busch, Director of Automotive Product Marketing at Experian. “’EVs for Everyone with Experian’ will navigate the intricacies of the industry, offering invaluable insights directly from the minds shaping its future."Designed as a “no-holds barred” forum for automotive professionals, the monthly miniseries will cover everything from macroeconomic influences to firsthand dealership experiences. The objective of each episode is simple yet ambitious: to equip listeners with the knowledge and insights to make them more informed about the EV landscape.In addition to the podcast, as part of the collaboration, Experian will be the exclusive data provider to The EVs for Everyone Podcast for U.S. vehicle registration data and insights, including for the electric vehicle market."I'm incredibly excited to collaborate with Experian's automotive experts," said Elena Ciccotelli, Founder of The EVs for Everyone Podcast. "With the abundance of misleading information regarding electric vehicles today, we are eager to debunk the myriad of myths surrounding EVs. Our goal is to provide all stakeholders in the automotive industry with a transparent and accurate understanding of the current state of affairs."Listeners can look forward to the premiere episode, featuring Melinda Zabritski, Head of Automotive Financial Insights at Experian and Jamie Butters, Executive Editor at Automotive News, which is set to drop on Thursday, October 3rd on the EVs for Everyone Podcast, available on platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and online at evs4everyone.com.About The EVs for Everyone PodcastThe EVs for Everyone Podcast, founded, produced and hosted by award-winning automotive executive Elena Ciccotelli, offers a dynamic exploration of the journey towards vehicle electrification. Featuring exclusive interviews with industry trendsetters, the podcast sheds light on the electrification efforts and discoveries of the world’s most pioneering companies. For those passionate about the future of transportation, The EVs for Everyone Podcast serves as an essential source of knowledge and inspiration. Discover more at evs4everyone.com.About ExperianExperian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realize their financial goals and help them to save time and money.We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and innovate. As a FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 22,500 people across 32 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.Contact:Jordan TakeyamaExperian Public Relations1 951-733-8768jordan.takeyama@experian.com

