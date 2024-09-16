Bluetooth Cardiopulmonary Electronic Stethoscope ES-2020 by iBiomedi Integrated with MedM RPM Platform

iBiomedi ES-2020 electronic stethoscope integrated with MedM RPM

Cardiopulmonary electronic stethoscope integrated with the MedM Remote Patient Monitoring Platform for monitoring of patients in remote areas.

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The iBiomedi ES-2020, a single-channel handheld cardiopulmonary electronic stethoscope, has been successfully integrated with the MedM Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) platform. This integration allows caregivers to listen to remotely recorded heart and lung audio from their patients, enhancing remote diagnostics and patient care.Digital audio is captured from this Bluetooth stethoscope by a MedM patient-facing Android app, securely transferred to a cloud, and delivered for cardiopulmonary monitoring by a qualified medical professional. This setup enables patients in remote areas to receive expert care. The ES-2020 stethoscope can be operated by a nurse or even the monitored patient themselves, provided they receive feedback and guidance from the monitoring doctor. The ES-2020 device also has a standard 3.5 mm audio jack enabling delivery of sound to an external speaker or headphone.The ES-2020 remote auscultation device offers three modes: heart sound with 20 to 200Hz, lung sound with 100 to 1000 Hz, and full frequency of 20 to1200 Hz. The wireless stethoscope has a display that will indicate the status of battery and Bluetooth pairing, as well as the currently active mode.“We initially integrated this Telemedicine-compatible stethoscope to meet the needs of a customer focused on providing virtual care to residents in hard-to-reach villages,” comments Victor Sharov, Business Development Director at MedM. “Since then, we’ve seen a growing interest in a connected stethoscope from our other partners who require a reliable remote diagnostic tool for their cardiopulmonary patients,” Victor concludes.The digital stethoscope is produced by iBiomedi, a company that has for decades developed, designed, and produced microphone-related products, including those for top musical instrument manufacturers. The ES-2020 product is brought to market in partnership with Taidoc, a big name in the manufacturing of medical devices. “We are thrilled to be the exclusive distributor of the ES-2020 electronic stethoscope,” says Kenny Chi, Executive Vice President at Taidoc. “This innovative device is a perfect complement to the extensive range of Taidoc health monitoring solutions . With its advanced telemedicine capabilities, the ES-2020 not only enhances our product lineup, but also enables us, in partnership with MedM, to better support healthcare providers in delivering high-quality, remote cardiopulmonary care to patients in any location.”About Taidoc https://taidoc.com/ Over the past decade, TaiDoc has focused on manufacturing and marketing premium medical devices aimed at improving people’s health and quality of life. Today, TaiDoc is recognized as one of the top healthcare product manufacturers and became publicly listed on the Taiwanese stock exchange (TW:4736) in 2010. The company offers comprehensive solutions spanning Home Care, Diagnostics, Professional Instruments, and TeleHealth Systems. Looking ahead, TaiDoc aims to establish itself as a world-class healthcare solutions provider in an ever evolving and demanding industry.About iBiomedi https://www.ibiomedi.com/ Founded in 1975, iBiomedi has over 40 years of experience in development, production, and foundry services. In its early years, the company specialized in designing and producing microphone-related products. Later, iBiomedi entered a joint venture with Roland, a leading Japanese electronic musical instrument manufacturer, to provide OEM services for guitar effects, sound processors, digital recorders, and digital mixers. The company continues to produce a wide range of digital audio-visual mixers and other audio-related instruments in Taiwan.About MedM https://www.medm.com/ Founded in 2012, MedM is a US-based software company, focused on improving interoperability in the healthcare ecosystem by enabling data collection from 800+ of Health Bluetooth and IoT devices, sensors and wearables and channeling it into existing caregiver workflows. The award-winning MedM technology carries seamless device connectivity, making it the most flexible and fast-to-market white-label software solution for RPM & care providers, medical device vendors, and system integrators.

Legal Disclaimer:

