California marks 10 years of safeguarding vital groundwater supplies

The state enacted SGMA on Sep 16, 2014, in the middle of a historic drought, to halt overdraft and bring basins into balanced levels of pumping and recharge. Prior to the enactment of SGMA, California was the only Western state that did not manage groundwater under a statewide program.

In the 10 years since its passage, major progress has been made under SGMA:

More than 250 local Groundwater Sustainability Agencies (GSAs) have been formed to protect drinking water wells, reduce land sinking and improve groundwater supplies.

Recharging groundwater is key to California’s strategy for expanding water supplies and defending against hotter and drier conditions, which are estimated to reduce California’s water supply by up to 10% by the year 2040. The state is streamlining permits to fast-track groundwater recharge efforts and working towards an ambitious goal of increasing annual groundwater recharge capacity by 500,000 acre-feet.

More information on SGMA implementation and an upcoming event on the milestone anniversary can be found here.