Coroner’s inquest scheduled into the death of Lindsey Izony

CANADA, September 16 - The BC Coroners Service will hold an inquest into the death of Lindsey Taylor Izony in Prince George, beginning Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.

The inquest will be held at the Prince George Law Courts (250 George St., Prince George), starting at 9:30 a.m.

On July 20, 2019, Izony’s death was reported to the BC Coroners Service. It followed events involving the Prince George RCMP. Izony was 35 years old.

Under Section 18(2) of the Coroners Act, inquests are mandatory for any deaths that occur while a person was detained by or in the custody of a peace officer.

A coroner’s inquest is a public inquiry that serves three primary functions:

to determine the facts related to a death including the identity of the deceased and how, when, where and by what means the individual came to their death, as well as a classification for the death;

to make recommendations, where appropriate and supported by evidence, to prevent deaths in similar circumstances; and

to ensure public confidence that the circumstances surrounding the death of an individual will not be overlooked, concealed or ignored.

Larry Marzinzik, presiding coroner, and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath to determine the facts surrounding this death. The jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances. A jury must not make any finding of legal responsibility or express any conclusion of law.

Livestreaming allows the public and media to virtually attend an inquest. The same rules apply as for in-person attendance at an inquest. Reproduction, broadcasting and publishing of inquest proceedings is prohibited, including through social media. Supreme Court-accredited media are permitted to record the proceeding solely for the accuracy of their notes; the recording is not to be broadcast in any form. Accredited media members must provide proof to the sheriff and always visibly display their accreditation when they are recording or using electronic devices in court. Recording for any other purpose or by anyone without appropriate accreditation is prohibited.

Learn More:

For more information on inquests, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/life-events/death/coroners-service/inquest-schedule-jury-findings-verdicts

To access the livestream, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/life-events/death/coroners-service/inquest-schedule-jury-findings-verdicts/inquestlivestream

BC Coroners Service: http://www.gov.bc.ca/coroners/