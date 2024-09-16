Jamf Announces Same-Day Support for Latest Apple Operating Systems

Marking 13 consecutive years of offering same-day support, Jamf continues helping organizations succeed with Apple

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced same-day support for Apple’s iOS 18, iPadOS 18, tvOS 18, visionOS 2, watchOS 11 and macOS Sequoia releases, which became generally available today. Through extensive testing in Apple’s beta releases, Jamf ensures compatibility for Apple’s fall releases across its entire solution portfolio.



“We provide same-day support so our customers can reap the benefits of Apple’s latest innovations, while knowing critical management and security workflows will remain intact,” said John Strosahl, CEO of Jamf. “Whether they want to upgrade devices, purchase new hardware or experiment with new features Apple is offering, they can rest easy knowing all of Jamf’s products are compatible and will continue supporting their security, management and business objectives.”

Providing compatibility is crucial for two major reasons:

Protection from security vulnerabilities: Out-of-date software is less secure software. By enabling Jamf customers to upgrade their devices as soon as they’d like, Jamf ensures the first line of device security – up-to-date software – is available to all customers. Minimizing downtime: Jamf provides its customers with the most efficient upgrade paths that do not break existing management and security workflows.

Jamf is compatible with the following operating systems:

macOS Sequoia

iOS 18

iPadOS 18

tvOS 18

visionOS 2

watchOS 11

In addition to providing compatibility, Jamf continuously designs its offerings to enable easy adoption and success with the latest Apple features that are critical for Jamf’s customer base.

Top of mind for many customers is Apple Intelligence, which Apple announced will be made generally available next month. Jamf is excited to help its customers unlock the full potential of this innovative technology and further its mission to help customers succeed with Apple.

Organizations can test Apple Intelligence features with iOS and iPadOS 18.1 and macOS 15.1 betas. Jamf supports the beta MDM restrictions to allow or disallow Apple Intelligence features from Writing Tools, Image Playground, Image Wand (iOS/iPadOS only) and Genmoji.

The following features are highlights of Jamf’s support for our same-day release. You can learn about all of the new MDM features Jamf supports here .

Automated Device Enrollment for Apple Vision Pro

With Jamf Pro, organizations can use Automated Device Enrollment to enroll institutionally owned Apple Vision Pro devices with Jamf Pro. As soon as a user turns their device on, that device is enrolled and configured right off the bat, eliminating any IT or user interaction. This ensures they are able to reap the full benefits of spatial computing wherever they go, while complying with company standards.

“Jamf remains dedicated to helping organizations succeed with Apple, and a critical piece of that mission is to support all of Apple’s releases on or before the day they become generally available,” said Henry Patel, Chief Strategy Officer at Jamf. “We have always iterated with the customer in mind. What’s most exciting to them? What’s keeping them up at night? How can we help? That’s what continues to drive our releases – customer-centric product design.”

Skip Setup Assistant Steps

In order to minimize negative impacts on user experience and productivity caused by complex set-up processes and reenrolling new devices in mobile device management programs, Jamf Pro enables admins to choose steps to skip in Setup Assistant. Admins can decide to not display the following panes for users setting up their device by configuring the options in either a new or existing PreStage enrollment for computers or via a mobile device configuration profile:

Intelligence (macOS 15.1 and iOS 18.1 or later) – Note that choosing not to display this pane does not disable Apple Intelligence. Rather, users should use the beta MDM restrictions to allow or disallow Apple Intelligence features.

Get Started (macOS 15 or later)

Voice Selection (iOS 18 or later)



New Profile Key Disables MAC Address Randomization

Computers operating on macOS Sequoia will benefit from a new profile key in Jamf Pro that disables MAC address randomization for the wireless network while the device is connected to that network. This increases control over which devices can access company networks for those organizations who only grant access to devices with certain MAC addresses.

Whether its staying compatible with Apple’s newest operating systems, accelerating the adoption of Apple’s most critical workflows, or extending the power of Apple-specific technology, Jamf is here to help its customers succeed with Apple for all products across its portfolio.

Jamf has long ensured its products are compatible with Apple operating systems the day of release. As Apple continues to invest in declarative device management, Jamf is doing the same. We will continue to help customers succeed with Apple today, while building a platform and the capabilities our customers need most to succeed with Apple into the future.

Building more support for declarative device management is part of that strategy, helping us invest in our own platform. We have exciting announcements on the horizon as to where that investment is leading us.

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com .

