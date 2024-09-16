Keep America Beautiful® Announces Northrop Grumman as Lead Sponsor of the “Power of Beauty Celebration”

Greatest American Cleanup Logo Power of Beauty Celebration 2024

Climate Week event honors companies playing a leading role committed to a sustainable future

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northrop Grumman was announced as the lead sponsor of Keep America Beautiful’s “2024 Power of Beauty Celebration” honoring corporations for their leadership in sustainable business practices. The event takes place on September 23, 2024, during U.N. Climate Week in New York City.

“Corporations play a vital role in creating a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable world, and we’re proud to honor these leaders with the 2024 Power of Beauty Award for their innovation and commitment to reducing waste,” said Jenny Lawson, President and CEO of Keep America Beautiful. "Presenting this award during Climate Week underscores the linkages between Keep America Beautiful's work and the fight against climate change."

“Northrop Grumman believes innovation and sustainability go hand-in-hand, and supporting initiatives that drive positive environmental impact is central to our mission,” said Mike Witt, Chief Sustainability Officer, Northrop Grumman. “Sponsoring the 2024 Power of Beauty Awards aligns with our commitment to sustainable business practices.”

Northrop Grumman is also a presenting sponsor of Keep America Beautiful’s Greatest American Cleanup™, the largest litter cleanup and beautification effort in U.S. history. As part of this initiative, Northrop Grumman employees nationwide will join Keep America Beautiful affiliates across the country to clean and revitalize their local communities.

Tickets for the “2024 Power of Beauty Celebration” can be purchased at kab.org/powerofbeauty. Proceeds from ticket sales will support Keep America Beautiful’s mission to ensure a safer, and environmentally sustainable future.

About Keep America Beautiful:

Keep America Beautiful®, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Established in 1953, Keep America Beautiful strives to end littering, improve recycling, and beautify America’s communities. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Donate and take action at kab.org.

