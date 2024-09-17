Parent Activists Launch Urgent Internet Scrub to Combat Stillbirth Misinformation Ahead of Stillbirth Prevention Day

PUSH for Empowered Pregnancy has launched an effort to correct misinformation and myths related to stillbirth on popular pregnancy and health websites.

Bereaved Parents Behind Critical Initiative to Provide Parents to Be With Life Saving Information

This is about saving lives. Online pregnancy information has a powerful influence, and when that information is inaccurate or outdated, it can cost lives.” — Samantha Banerjee, Executive Director of PUSH for Empowered Pregnancy

NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an effort to reduce the high U.S. stillbirth rate, PUSH for Empowered Pregnancy has launched an effort to correct misinformation and myths related to stillbirth on popular pregnancy and health websites. This initiative, which coincides with Stillbirth Prevention Day on September 19, 2024, and Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month in October, underscores the urgent need for increased stillbirth awareness. While stillbirth affects more than 20,000 U.S. families each year, less than half of major pregnancy websites provide accurate, potentially life-saving information.The PUSH Internet Scrub campaign aims to equip parents-to-be with lifesaving, evidence-based information, replacing outdated or incomplete guidance on major pregnancy websites. Although CDC data shows stillbirth affects 15x more babies than Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), according to the Journal of Communication in Healthcare fewer than one-third of leading pregnancy platforms mention the modifiable risk factors that could help prevent it. PUSH is calling on these sites to adopt consistent, evidence-based language endorsed by leading medical professionals to empower families to recognize warning signs, seek timely care, and potentially save their baby’s life.Some of the most dangerous misinformation myths PUSH is working to correct include:Myth: Babies move less toward the end of pregnancy because they "run out of room."Fact: Babies do not run out of room to move. Decreased movement can be a sign of distress and should be checked immediately.Myth: A baby slowing down before or during labor is normal.Fact: No research supports this; slowing movements could indicate a serious problem.Myth: Drinking cold water or lying down will help get the baby moving.Fact: This advice is not based on research and can delay necessary medical attention.Myth: A set number of kicks means a baby is healthy.Fact: There is no set number of kicks. It’s crucial for parents to monitor their baby’s unique movement pattern.PUSH for Empowered Pregnancy has already reached out to a number of key pregnancy and health websites, urging them to review and update their content. Initial results include:- BabyCenter and What to Expect have made updates, with further edits planned.- VeryWell Family and Parents.com have committed to changes by the end of August.- Healthline and The Source have begun implementing suggested edits.- WebMD has referred the suggestions to their Medical Editorial department for review.- Pampers.com is currently reviewing their content."The idea that your baby could die is just never mentioned anywhere, not in pregnancy books or websites and not by your doctor,” says Anne-Marie Farrell, Director of Education for PUSH for Empowered Pregnancy and mother to son Ruairi, who was stillborn in May 2020. “Sadly, stillbirth claims 65 babies a day in the U.S. - that’s the equivalent of 3 kindergarten classrooms every day. While not every stillbirth is preventable, at least 25% are—and all parents deserve to know the facts to protect their babies.”Samantha Banerjee, Executive Director of PUSH for Empowered Pregnancy, highlights the importance of the Internet Scrub initiative: “This is about saving lives. Online pregnancy information has a powerful influence, and when that information is inaccurate or outdated, it can cost lives. Our goal is to ensure that every parent has access to the correct information at their fingertips, so no one has to face a preventable tragedy.” Recent research shows that 25-47% of stillbirths in the U.S. may be preventable. Yet many popular health websites continue to perpetuate myths, such as the dangerous misinformation that babies naturally slow down their movements toward the end of pregnancy. With more accurate information available online, families can be empowered to take action that could save their baby’s life. Learn more at pushpregnancy.org.About PUSH for Empowered PregnancyPUSH for Empowered Pregnancy is on a mission to end preventable stillbirth, and is not taking no for an answer. 65 babies die in the second half of pregnancy every single day in the U.S. - that’s 21,000 each year, most of them otherwise healthy, and all of them deeply loved. Many of these babies could have been saved. Working closely with medical researchers and doctors, PUSH for Empowered Pregnancy exists to eradicate preventable stillbirth in the U.S by 2035.Learn more at www.pushpregnancy.org

