Strassburger Meats Celebrates National Cheeseburger Day with New Prime Burger and Prime Ground Beef Products

Strassburger now offering Prime Ground Beef Burgers Strassburger Meats now offers one-pound packages of prime ground beef Strassburger Family offers nine tips for a bold New York style backyard barbecue

New York’s Meat Maven Offers Her Tips for a Mouth-Watering New York Style Backyard Burger

Only ten percent of all beef is prime, making prime beef the star of the meat case, and we are proud that the Strassburger ground beef line now includes the best beef you can buy,” — Suzanne Strassburger

CARLSTADT, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for National Cheeseburger Day September 18, Strassburger Meats unveiled two new prime beef products: a 21-ounce ounce package of four, 5.3-ounce Strassburger prime burgers and a one-pound package of Strassburger prime ground beef. The new products are rolling out this month in retail stores and on Instacart in the U.S. Northeast and to foodservice customers.Company President Suzanne Strassburger said the 160-year-old company has long been known for high end steaks in white tablecloth restaurants and now the company is delivering the same high quality and great taste in its retail burger and ground beef line.“Only ten percent of all beef is prime, making prime beef the star of the meat case, and we are proud that the Strassburger ground beef line now includes the best beef you can buy,” she said.As part of the launch, just ahead of National Cheeseburger Day September 18, Strassburger released her personal tips for a bold New York Style backyard burger.“New York is known for being big and bold in everything we do, from our arts scene to our cuisine, and burgers are no exception. The Strassburger family takes backyard burger barbecues seriously, and I’m happy to share our tips for a safe and delicious burger meal,” Strassburger said. Among her tips:• Start with ground beef containing at least 20 percent fat, essential for juiciness and flavor.• Season liberally with fresh ground kosher salt and pepper before grilling.• Go “topless’ to showcase your burger’s beefy taste. Skip the bulky bun top that hides flavor.• Add cheese during the last minute of cooking for gooey goodness.• Use an instant-read thermometer to ensure beef burgers are cooked to 160 degrees F., which translates into great taste, juiciness and safety.During September’s National Food Safety Education Month, Strassburger will give way instant read thermometers to lucky followers on Strassburger Meat’s Instagram and Facebook accounts. For more information or to follow Strassburger Meats on social media, visit www.strassburgersteaks.com Founded in New York in 1865, Strassburger Meats is a fifth-generation, woman-owned and operated meat company with “burger” in the name. Strassburger Meats serves New York’s finest restaurants and prime steakhouses with premium beef, pork, veal and lamb products. Strassburger also produces a line of retail meat products under the Suzy Sirloin Brand and Strassburger Meats. Strassburger is committed to the highest standards of quality and safety as it achieves its mission: to satisfy customer cravings for delicious, high quality and nutritious meat products.

