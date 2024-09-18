Plan Ahead Partners Expands its Real Estate Offering Through Strategic Partnership with Blue Sky Realty Partners

Innovative Estate Planning firm bringing clarity to real estate investing through strategic partnership

The focus and growth of our real estate sector is a natural progression, helping our clients acquire real estate, manage real estate, and ensure alignment with their estate plan.” — Craig Griffin

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plan Ahead Partners , LLC, a leading full-service estate planning company, is excited to announce its expansion into the real estate investment market through a strategic partnership with Blue Sky Realty Partners. This collaboration will extend Plan Ahead Partners’ services to include real estate acquisition, investment property management, and asset protection, ensuring a comprehensive approach to building and preserving generational wealth for its clients.With a strong foundation in estate planning—including revocable trusts, wills, power-of-attorney, advance health directives, nomination of guardianship, and funding trusts through property transfers—Plan Ahead Partners is uniquely positioned to offer a seamless integration of real estate services. The new offerings will provide clients with the opportunity to acquire investment and retirement properties, generate passive income, build equity, and protect them through effective estate planning strategies.Blue Sky Realty Partners, a full-service brokerage with established operations in Tennessee and California, brings extensive expertise and a proven track record in residential and commercial real estate. Through this partnership, Plan Ahead Partners will now be able to represent clients in the acquisition of residential and commercial assets, ensuring that each transaction aligns with their long-term estate planning goals."the focus and growth of our real estate sector is a natural progression for our firm," said Craig Griffin, Co-Founder of Plan Ahead Partners. "We have always been a full-service firm, looking for ways to add value to every client. This partnership with Blue Sky Realty Partners just makes sense—it allows us to offer a hands-free approach to real estate investing. We’ll handle everything from finding the right property, underwriting the deal, connecting clients with financing options, managing the property, and determining the best time to sell."This expansion aims to provide clients with a hands-off experience in real estate investment, allowing them to focus on their lives while Plan Ahead Partners manages the complexities of property acquisition and management. By integrating real estate services into its existing estate planning framework, Plan Ahead Partners continues to fulfill its mission of helping clients create and preserve wealth for future generations.For more information, please contact:

