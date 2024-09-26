New Immigration Program Prioritizes Family Unity and Lawful Pathways For Noncitizens Married to a US Citizen

Prioritizing Family Unity and Lawful Pathways for Noncitizens Married to Citizens Mario Godoy Immigration Attorney

OAK BROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Biden Administration introduced a new executive order designed to prioritize family unity for noncitizens married to U.S. citizens. Parole in Place (PIP) offers an essential pathway for undocumented immigrants living in the United States to seek lawful status, ensuring that families remain together while pursuing citizenship.

The Parole in Place program is specifically tailored for noncitizen spouses of U.S. citizens who have previously been ineligible for traditional immigration relief due to their unlawful entry or overstay. The executive order permits these individuals to remain in the U.S. while applying for legal status, bypassing the need to leave the country for consular processing.

Key Benefits of Parole in Place:

1. Remain in the U.S. during processing: Parole in Place ensures that noncitizens married to U.S. citizens can avoid long periods of separation during the application process.

2. Work authorization: The program allows qualifying individuals to apply for work permits while their applications are being processed.

3. Pathway to citizenship: Parole in Place can be a crucial step toward obtaining lawful permanent residency (green card) and, ultimately, U.S. citizenship.

“With this new program, families no longer have to face separation or uncertainty during the immigration process. Parole in Place is a critical opportunity for noncitizens married to U.S. citizens to pursue legal status while staying together,” said Mario Godoy, a Chicago-based immigration attorney who represents clients nationwide.

Attorney Godoy is urging noncitizen spouses to take immediate action to secure their future in the U.S. under this new executive order. He advises, “If you or someone you know is a noncitizen married to a U.S. citizen, now is the time to explore your legal options. Parole in Place provides a significant opportunity to begin the process toward lawful status and citizenship.”

An immigration lawyer experienced with the changes in immigration law can help walk you through the process. There are many benefits to hiring an experienced immigration attorney:

• Ensure that all forms and supporting documents are completed accurately and submitted on time.

• Navigate complex immigration laws and eligibility requirements.

• Address potential issues or complications that may arise during the process.

• Represent you in any necessary legal proceedings.

• Provide peace of mind, knowing your case is handled by a knowledgeable professional.

• Hiring a skilled immigration attorney can increase the likelihood of a successful application and help avoid costly delays or denials.

