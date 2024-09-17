Junior Library Guild Selects Shadows on the Ice for 2025 Collection: A Graphic Retelling of the 1972 Andes Plane Crash

Shadows on the Ice Cover: The 1972 Andes Disaster Shadows on the Ice Page 1 Shadows on the Ice Page 2

New Release Date Set for January 14, 2025

ST. JOHN'S, NL, CANADA, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Panel Press is proud to announce that Shadows on the Ice: The 1972 Andes Disaster has been selected by the prestigious Junior Library Guild (JLG) for inclusion in its 2025 collection.JLG is recognized as a leading curator of high-quality books for schools and libraries, known for selecting engaging, educational titles from a wide pool of new releases each year.With its new release date set for January 14, 2025, Shadows on the Ice is poised to reach readers nationwide through JLG’s influential network of schools and libraries.The selection by JLG highlights the graphic novel's educational value and its powerful storytelling. JLG's curated picks are known for their appeal to educators and librarians, providing students with books that are both entertaining and enlightening. Through stunning artwork and an emotionally compelling narrative, Shadows on the Ice brings to life the gripping 1972 Andes plane crash survival story. Readers are drawn into the passengers' harrowing experience, as the graphic novel explores themes of hope, despair, and human resilience under extreme conditions.Black Panel Press is excited to introduce Shadows on the Ice as an essential addition to both survival literature and the graphic novel genre. JLG’s endorsement ensures that this title will be available to schools and libraries across the U.S., providing young readers with an unforgettable exploration of true human perseverance.For more information about Shadows on the Ice: The 1972 Andes Disaster and Black Panel Press’s other offerings, please visit Edelweiss or contact info@blackpanelpress.com.Founded in 2017, Black Panel Press is an independent graphic novel publisher based in Toronto, with distribution through Diamond Comic Distributors in the United States and Canada. The company publishes international creator-owned graphic novels for adults. For more information, visit www.blackpanelpress.com

