OCV, LLC. and TheSheriffApp.com Announce Their 2023 Innovator of the Year

Mobile app developer for law enforcement agencies commemorates milestone success of the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office app with inaugural award

OPELIKA, AL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TheSheriffApp.com , a brand of OCV, LLC. , an Alabama-based technology company that specializes in mobile app development for sheriffs’ offices and public safety agencies across the country, announced its 2023 Innovator of the Year: the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office of Texas. This award recognizes the exceptional achievements of a company client in leveraging mobile app technology from the previous calendar year.Searching for a partner to augment their communication strategy, the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office selected TheSheriffApp.com to create a custom mobile app that would increase engagement and communication with Nueces County residents and visitors. Following the app’s launch three years ago, the agency has realized significant advantages in incorporating app technology into its daily operations, notably in digitizing jail and inmate information, and enhancing recruitment efforts. To date, the app has been downloaded approximately 100,000 times and now averages more than two million weekly interactions.“Cell phones have become the most effective connection that we have in our community, and they are so valuable in reaching out to people quickly and receiving their feedback,” said Sheriff J.C. Hooper of the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office. “Our office’s app with TheSheriffApp.com has been a successful tool in supporting our command staff, allowing inmate feed information to be readily available for our community, and promoting our recruiting efforts, sharing information through push notifications and in-app features about current job opportunities and local job fairs. When it comes to return on investment, I think it is one of the most valuable tools we have working for us now.”The Nueces County Sheriff’s Office mobile app’s variety of capabilities includes the “Inmate Info” feature, which provides app users instant access to the jail directory, visitation hours, inmate feed, jail commissary and other general inmate resources. The office has also seen a reduction in inbound call volume, as a result of frequently requested information being easily accessible. In addition, the app’s easy-to-use “Join Our Team” feature compiles officer applications, a summary of basic requirements, employee benefits and other key information into one, convenient location for potential applicants.“We are excited to announce the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office as the recipient of our first Innovator of the Year award,” said Kevin Cummings, CRO and Partner of TheSheriffApp.com and OCV, LLC. “As technology continues to shape how sheriffs’ offices and other governmental agencies communicate with the public on a daily basis, the success of the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office illustrates the power of an app that connects citizens, enhances communication, and supports staff. In 2024, our team remains committed to serving as a trusted advisor for clients as they seek to optimize their employees' time, save money, reduce liabilities, and increase community safety.”About OCV, LLC.OCV, LLC. has served as a leader in mobile app development for law enforcement, public safety, emergency management and public health agencies for more than ten years. The company has developed more than 1,000 mobile apps across its brands, including TheSheriffApp.com, ThePoliceApp.com, TheGovApp.com, ThePublicHealthApp.com, TheFireDepartmentApp.com, myEMAapp.com and TheUtilityApp.com.To learn more about OCV, LLC. and its brands, please visit: www.myocv.com About TheSheriffApp.comTheSheriffApp.com, a brand of OCV, LLC., specializes in custom apps for sheriffs’ offices and public safety organizations across the United States. TheSheriffApp.com’s apps for iPhone and Android devices help agencies reach their citizens where they are: their smartphones.To learn more about TheSheriffApp.com and how it can help your agency, please visit: www.thesheriffapp.com

