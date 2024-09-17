Prutch’s Garage Door Finalizes Acquisition of Vail Valley Garage Door, Expands Footprint in Colorado

Vail Valley Map

VAIL VALLEY, CT, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prutch’s Garage Door is proud to announce the acquisition of Vail Valley Garage Door , a 30-year leader in the Vail region's overhead door industry. This acquisition, finalized on Monday, September 16th, 2024, marks Prutch’s Garage Door’s fourth location in Colorado, further solidifying its presence across the state.Vail Valley Garage Door has been supplying high-quality overhead doors and providing exceptional service to customers in the Vail Valley region for the past three decades. The company will retain its established brand identity and continue to operate as a subsidiary of Prutch’s Garage Door.Chuck Anderson, the former owner of Vail Valley Garage Door, has played a key role in building the company’s sterling reputation for quality and service. Anderson has agreed to stay on as a consultant, ensuring a smooth transition and helping to maintain the company’s strong sales performance and quality standards.“We are thrilled to bring Vail Valley Garage Door under the Prutch’s Garage Door umbrella,” said Garrett Stevens, Owner of Prutch’s Garage Door. “This acquisition bolsters our footprint in the Colorado overhead door market. Vail Valley Garage Door is a well-established brand in the I-70 Resort corridor, and their reputation for quality aligns perfectly with our vision and values. Having Chuck stay on board is the cherry on top!”“This is an exciting new chapter for Vail Valley Garage Door,” said Chuck Anderson. “I look forward to continuing to work with our team and support the company’s growth leveraging Prutch's service model and statewide infrastructure.”Prutch’s Garage Door now operates four locations across Colorado, including Pueblo, Colorado Springs, Gunnison/Crested Butte, and Vail. The company has a long-standing reputation for delivering high-quality garage doors and exceptional customer service to homeowners and businesses throughout the state.

