Bodhi® Assisted Insights launches to reduce solar customer escalations and negative reviews

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bodhi®, the solar industry’s end-to-end customer experience platform, has announced the launch of new AI functionality to help residential solar installers identify escalations early and track customer sentiment throughout the sales, installation, and service stages of the solar customer journey. With Bodhi® Assisted Insights, solar companies of all sizes can solve customer pain points before they turn into negative reviews and cancellations.

By leveraging AI to analyze solar customer information, including the entire record of a customer’s communication with their solar company across email, text, and in-app messages, Bodhi® Assisted Insights allows even lean solar teams to stay on top of potential customer experience challenges or miscommunications.

“We know that solar business owners can’t afford to lose a customer right now or take a hit to their reputation just because a homeowner message fell through the cracks,” said Scott Nguyen, CEO of Bodhi®. “That’s why we wanted to pull AI in to help these solar teams who are having to do more with less. With Bodhi® Assisted Insights, our goal is that installers feel like they know how all of their customers are feeling at all times — without even having to ask them.”

With Bodhi® Assisted Insights, solar operators no longer need to search through lengthy message exchanges or check in with other teammates to see how a customer is feeling. The new Bodhi® functionality instead summarizes and surfaces information for project management teams. Additionally, Bodhi® Assisted Insights provides a prioritized list of customers that need urgent attention based on potential issues in their customer experience.

Solar companies who use Bodhi have an average Google review score of 4.7 and up to 31% of their business comes from referrals. Additionally, compared to the industry average of 30%, solar businesses leveraging Bodhi experience just a 6% cancellation rate.

Bodhi® Assisted Insights is now available for all Bodhi® customers with a Bodhi® Starter or Bodhi® Pro account. To learn more about how to get started with Bodhi® Assisted Insights, please visit https://www.bodhi.solar/.

About Bodhi

Bodhi® is a leading solar customer experience platform. Bodhi® automates communication and personalizes the homeowners’ experience, so that installers can focus on what they do best - executing projects, making more sales, and transforming communities around energy. To learn more, visit https://www.bodhi.solar/.

