NMAAM HONORS HOST INAUGURAL AWARDS GALA LIGHTS UP BROADWAY WITH A CELEBRATION OF MUSIC’S GREATEST INNOVATORS

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) is thrilled to announce its first-ever Awards Gala, a groundbreaking event set to take place on October 5 on Broadway, the epicenter of Nashville's music scene.This historic celebration will honor musicians, producers, and educators who have made significant contributions to the music industry and advanced NMAAM’s mission to preserve and promote the legacy of African American music. Tickets can be purchased at nmaamhonors.org. The Awards Gala will feature dynamic performances from celebrated icons and rising stars, delivering an unforgettable night of music that captures the richness and diversity of the African American experience.Guests will enjoy a vibrant mix of tributes, celebrating the honorees’ outstanding achievements and their profound ripple effect on the cultural landscape.NMAAM’S 2024 AWARDS GALA HONOREES ARE:JED HILLY – EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATIONGINA MILLER – SVP AND GENERAL MANAGER FOR MNRK MUSIC GROUPALICE RANDALL – AWARD-WINNING PROFESSOR, SONGWRITER, AND AUTHORALLISON RUSSELL – CANADIAN SINGER-SONGWRITER, MUSICIAN, AND ACTIVISTDAMON WILLIAMS – CHAIRMAN OF R&B FOUNDATIONTORRANCE ESMOND – PRODUCER AND MUSIC EXECUTIVE, KNOWN AS STREET SYMPHONYDR. FORREST HARRIS – PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN BAPTIST COLLEGE AND MEMBER OF NMAAM’S EDUCATION ADVISORY COUNCILTickets for the inaugural National Museum of African American Music Awards Gala are now available.Learn more at nmaamhonors.org.NMAAM’s Fall Lineup Continues...NMAAM’s Awards Gala is just one of the highlights of an exciting fall season with a lineup of exhibits, educational programs, and community events dedicated to preserving and celebrating music genres created and inspired by African Americans.In the Main Gallery, the exhibit "Black Music. Black Life." runs through December 1, 2024, showcasing the work of Dr. David Ikard, who explores the resilience, intelligence, and dynamism integral to the Black experience and music.On August 31, 2024, in collaboration with Vanderbilt University, NMAAM presented "Hip-Hop Meets Bomba Music from Puerto Rico." This unique event brings together hip-hop artists from Memphis and Afro-Puerto Rican Bomba performers for a dynamic cultural exchange, fostering new connections within the African Diaspora.On September 17, 2024, distinguished Vanderbilt University professor Alice Randall will unveil Uncovering Roots: Alice Randall’s "My Black Country."NMAAM's second annual Institutional Summit, taking place October 3-4, 2024, will focus on education and preservation. The two-day event features live performances, interactive discussions, artist talkbacks, and panels.Recurring events such as heARTBEAT Saturdays and the Sound in Cinema series further enrich the season's offerings, celebrating African American music culture in an engaging atmosphere and exploring the role of music in film.###ABOUT THE NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSICThe National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM), located in Nashville, Tennessee, is the only museum of its kind dedicated to preserving and celebrating the history of Black music in America. The museum’s expertly curated collections share the story of the American soundtrack by integrating history and interactive technology to bring the musical heroes of the past into the present. The museum's mission is to educate the world, preserve the legacy, and celebrate the central role African Americans play in creating the American soundtrack. For more information, please visit nmaam.org.

