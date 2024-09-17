SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals Launches in Ireland, Offering the Broadest Range of Cannabis-Based Medicines to Patients

SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals Partners with Georgelle Pharmaceutical to Introduce Extensive Range of Cannabis-Based Medicines to Ireland

LISBOA, PORTUGAL, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals ("SOMAÍ"), a leading EU-GMP vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) company with a global footprint of distribution for the largest and most advanced EU GMP-certified cannabinoid-containing pharmaceutical extract portfolio, is proud to announce its partnership with Georgelle Pharmaceutical Ltd ("Georgelle"), to bring an innovative range of cannabis-based medicines to patients in Ireland.This partnership marks a significant milestone for SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals as it extends its global footprint to Ireland, making it the fifth country to establish its presence, following successful expansions into the UK, Australia, Germany, and Poland earlier this year.Under the three-year agreement, SOMAÍ will provide a consistent and varied differentiated cannabinoid-containing portfolio for all the Irish-based cannabis-prescribing clinics and doctors, utilizing Georgelle's distribution network. Irish patients will initially have access to a range of single-strain THC, CBD, and balanced Oral Solutions.The product line will later expand to include oral solutions infused with mint and different terpene lines, and inhalation extracts with enhanced terpene levels, all part of SOMAÍ's origins and senses range.The company is dedicated to ensuring Irish patients can access a wide array of cannabis-based medicinal products with improved taste and tailored terpene blends, addressing their specific needs effectively."SOMAÍ is proud to enter Ireland with a great partner, Georgelle. Bringing the Irish patients a full range of products and choices will further increase the range of demographics that need medicinal cannabis and have suffered with few options to treat themselves. Irish patients deserve access through Georgelle to SOMAÍ’s dedication to the largest cannabis-based extract portfolio and wide range of indoor non-irradiated flower lines," said Michael Sassano, the Founder and interim CEO of SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals."We are thrilled and proud to partner with SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals. We have followed the great strides made by SOMAÍ to-date and I recognised the great potential in collaborating because of our similar attitudes to patient care. We admire their commitment to innovation and making a positive impact and their dedication to providing a broad range of medicines to meet diverse patient needs. We are very excited to work together and to significantly improve the portfolio of available medicines for Irish patients”, said Daniel O’Brien, CSO of Georgelle Ltd.About SOMAÍ PharmaceuticalsSOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals is a leading EU-GMP vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) company with a global footprint of distribution for the largest and most advanced EU GMP-certified cannabinoid-containing pharmaceutical extract portfolio.At SOMAÍ, we are building a leading global brand with the most robust pipeline of innovative cannabis-based therapeutics. We envision a world where people live a healthy lifestyle empowered by natural cannabis medicine.SOMAÍ owns a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and indoor cultivation in Lisbon, Portugal, and has global sales teams in the largest medical cannabis markets. We are continuing to make acquisitions and global brand partnerships that make us one of a few and the first European-based vertically integrated companies in the EU able to cater to the diverse needs of fast-growing global cannabis markets.About Georgelle Pharmaceutical LtdAs a family business, Georgelle has been a leading pharmaceutical wholesale operator in Ireland for over 40 years. Georgelle collaborates closely with leading producers of cannabis-based medicines to expand their reach into Ireland and give patients and doctors seamless delivery of medication across the country.

