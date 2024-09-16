“Sideways for Attention” to Premiere at the SoHo International Film Festival

Award-Winning Independent Filmmaker’s Debut Feature Film Set for this Thursday, 19 September at the SoHo International Film Festival

Sideways for Attention, the first feature-length film written and directed by Brady Bryson, represents a significant milestone in the emerging filmmaker’s career.” — SoHo International Film Festival

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- mr.weirdbob productions, in collaboration with X1 Productions, proudly announces the screening of their feature film Sideways for Attention at this year’s SoHo International Film Festival.The film is set to premiere on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at Village East by Angelika, located at 181-189 2nd Avenue in New York City.For tickets visit: https://sohofilmfest.eventive.org/schedule/66c94922239bf60033133ab9 Sideways for Attention, the first feature-length film written and directed by Brady Bryson, represents a significant milestone in the emerging filmmaker’s career.Produced by mr.weirdbob productions in association with X1 Productions and shot on Panavision, the film brings a cinematic edge to a poignant, human-centered narrative. Its screening at the SoHo International Film Festival marks an exciting chapter for both the director and the production team.A Story Rooted in Complex Emotional DepthSet in September 2001, Sideways for Attention centers around Chloe, a college senior attending a Manhattan school, who receives an HIV-positive diagnosis. This life-altering revelation forces her to confront her past traumas while navigating the uncertainty of her future. As she distances herself from those who try to help—her estranged stepfather Doug and a classmate, Trevor, who timidly expresses his affection—Chloe faces an increasingly isolating emotional battle. It is only when she stumbles upon a terrifying discovery that she is forced to confront the truth of her reality.Success on the Festival CircuitSince its debut, Sideways for Attention has garnered significant attention on the festival circuit. After winning the Best Screenplay Award at the Big Apple Film Festival and Screenplay Competition in 2023, the film premiered as a feature at the same festival in 2024. It has since been officially selected for several prestigious film festivals, including the Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival, Dumbo Film Festival, Tryon International Film Festival, and the Santorini International Film Festival, where it earned the award for Best International Feature Film. These recognitions have solidified Sideways for Attention as a standout in the realm of independent cinema.Brady Bryson: Writer and Director on the RiseBrady Bryson’s passion for filmmaking was ignited at age six after his parents brought him to a 30-year anniversary screening of Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver. From that moment, he was drawn to the craft, experimenting with stop-motion animation and eventually advancing to digital production. However, a fortuitous encounter with Rob Reiner shifted his focus toward acting. Reiner advised Bryson to first experience life on the other side of the camera, which would help him better understand his role as a director.Bryson followed this advice, appearing in short films, television series, and off-Broadway productions. He trained extensively, studying the Meisner technique with Jim Parrack at Playhouse West Brooklyn Lab, and worked with notable talents including James Franco, Kathleen Turner, Ally Sheedy, and Leven Rambin. A graduate of the College of Performing Arts (COPA) at The New School, Bryson earned his BFA in 2022 with honors, winning the Vinnette Justine Carroll Award for excellence in the performing arts. Currently pursuing an MFA in Dramatic Writing at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts (NYU/TISCH), Bryson continues to expand his repertoire through a variety of projects produced under his company, mr.weirdbob productions.His previous short films—57 Days, Spider on the Train, and Where to Now?—have been recognized at over 41 festivals, collecting 17 awards, including the Best Short Film Screenplay from the New York Latino International Film Festival and the Golden Remi Award at the Houston International Film Festival. Bryson’s feature-length screenplays, The Gentlemen of Princeton and The Case of Amelia Price, have also earned multiple festival accolades, solidifying his reputation as a skilled storyteller and director.About mr.weirdbob productionsFounded in 2015 in Wayne, New Jersey, mr.weirdbob productions emerged as the creative home for Brady Bryson’s first short film, 57 Days. Since then, the company has focused on developing thought-provoking narratives that challenge, inspire, and engage audiences. Its diverse portfolio includes short films, feature-length projects, and television content. Committed to producing stories with lasting impact, mr.weirdbob productions continues to push the boundaries of independent filmmaking. For more information, visit www.mrweirdbob.com For Media Inquiries, Please Contact Adam Nelson, CEO, WORKHOUSE via Telephone +1 212.645.8006 or email nelson@workhousepr.com // Website: www.workhousepr.com About the SoHo International Film FestivalSince its founding in 2009, the SoHo International Film Festival has provided a platform for both emerging and established filmmakers from around the globe. With an emphasis on innovation and storytelling, the festival showcases a diverse range of films and creates a space for filmmakers, industry professionals, and cinephiles to come together and celebrate independent cinema.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.